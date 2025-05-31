National Football League Cowboys' Dak Prescott announces birth of second daughter, Aurora Rayne Published May. 31, 2025 8:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's a girl!

On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott announced that his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, gave birth on May 22 to the couple's second daughter, Aurora Rayne.

The newborn is named after her father, whose full name is Rayne Dakota Prescott.

He and Ramos have been together since September 2023 and got engaged in October 2024, roughly eight months after their first daughter, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose Prescott, was born on Feb. 22, 2024.

The 31-year-old Prescott threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games in 2024 before a hamstring injury that required season-ending surgery. The Cowboys finished the 2024-25 season with a 7-10 record and third in the NFC East. They didn't make the postseason and are just 2-5 in such play with the three-time Pro Bowler under center.

Getting back on track in the 2025 season is of the essence for Prescott, who's among the top 10 quarterbacks with the most to prove. The nine-year NFL veteran signed a four-year deal worth $240 million with Dallas in 2024.

