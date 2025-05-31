National Football League
Cowboys' Dak Prescott announces birth of second daughter, Aurora Rayne
National Football League

Cowboys' Dak Prescott announces birth of second daughter, Aurora Rayne

Published May. 31, 2025 8:48 p.m. ET

It's a girl!

On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott announced that his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, gave birth on May 22 to the couple's second daughter, Aurora Rayne.

The newborn is named after her father, whose full name is Rayne Dakota Prescott.

He and Ramos have been together since September 2023 and got engaged in October 2024, roughly eight months after their first daughter, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose Prescott, was born on Feb. 22, 2024.

The 31-year-old Prescott threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games in 2024 before a hamstring injury that required season-ending surgery. The Cowboys finished the 2024-25 season with a 7-10 record and third in the NFC East. They didn't make the postseason and are just 2-5 in such play with the three-time Pro Bowler under center. 

[MORE: Evaluating mega QB contracts, from Dak Prescott to Patrick Mahomes]

Getting back on track in the 2025 season is of the essence for Prescott, who's among the top 10 quarterbacks with the most to prove. The nine-year NFL veteran signed a four-year deal worth $240 million with Dallas in 2024. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 49ers reportedly working to finalize trade for Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff

49ers reportedly working to finalize trade for Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes