National Football League Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on Playing Packers' Micah Parsons: 'Going to Be Weird' Published Sep. 2, 2025 10:46 a.m. ET

The Micah Parsons contract impasse was awkward enough for the Dallas Cowboys this summer. But playing against Parsons with him now a member of the Green Bay Packers? That's a different level of awkward. Just ask CeeDee Lamb.

"The worst. It's going to be weird. It's going to be conflicting, and I hope he is not in the backfield in two seconds," Lamb said at his media availability on Monday when asked what it's going to be like when the Cowboys host Parsons and the Packers in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

Of course, Dallas traded Parsons, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, to Green Bay for defensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark and two future first-round draft picks last week. As part of the trade, the Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $186 million extension, with the $46.5 million average annual salary becoming a new NFL record for a non-quarterback.

Speaking on the trade, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expressed that he "definitely didn't think" Parsons would be moved.

Parsons totaled 12-plus sacks in each of his four seasons in Dallas (2021-24), with him already tied for ninth in Cowboys history with nine forced fumbles and also 13th with 52.5 sacks. Last season, he ranked fourth among edge defenders with a 91.6 pass-rush grade, sixth with a 90.0 overall grade and 72nd with a 65.5 run-defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

As for Lamb, the four-time Pro Bowler totaled 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. Lamb, who's entering the first season of a four-year, $136 million deal, has totaled 100-plus receptions in each of the past three seasons and 1,100-plus receiving yards in each of the past four seasons. Meanwhile, Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler who's entering the first season of a four-year, $240 million deal (NFL-record $60 million AAV), saw his 2024 season end after eight games due to a hamstring injury.

Dallas opens the 2025 season on the road against the NFC East-rival and defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

