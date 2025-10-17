Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Out Week 7 vs. Commanders Due to Head 'Accident'

The Dallas Cowboys woke up on Friday morning to a big loss to their defense.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss the Cowboys' Week 7 matchup at home against the Washington Commanders on Sunday (America’s Game of the Week, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX). Diggs had what head coach Brian Schottenheimer referred to as an "accident" at his home on Thursday night, which has the cornerback in concussion protocol, according to The Athletic.

Diggs was checked out by Cowboys medical personnel on Friday morning and ruled out not long after.

On the other side, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was ruled out by head coach Dan Quinn on Friday. Teammate Deebo Samuel missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was spotted working out off to the side on Friday, making his status unknown.

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 18 passes defended this season. The Cowboys are surrendering the most total yards (411.7 per game) and passing yards (269.5 per game) in the NFL, while being 31st in opponent points (30.7 per game).

Dallas is in third place in the NFC East at 2-3-1, with Washington second in the division at 3-3. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 6.

