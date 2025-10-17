National Football League
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Out Week 7 vs. Commanders Due to Head 'Accident'
National Football League

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Out Week 7 vs. Commanders Due to Head 'Accident'

Updated Oct. 17, 2025 12:48 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys woke up on Friday morning to a big loss to their defense.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss the Cowboys' Week 7 matchup at home against the Washington Commanders on Sunday (America’s Game of the Week, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX). Diggs had what head coach Brian Schottenheimer referred to as an "accident" at his home on Thursday night, which has the cornerback in concussion protocol, according to The Athletic.

Diggs was checked out by Cowboys medical personnel on Friday morning and ruled out not long after.

On the other side, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was ruled out by head coach Dan Quinn on Friday. Teammate Deebo Samuel missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was spotted working out off to the side on Friday, making his status unknown.

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 18 passes defended this season. The Cowboys are surrendering the most total yards (411.7 per game) and passing yards (269.5 per game) in the NFL, while being 31st in opponent points (30.7 per game).

Dallas is in third place in the NFC East at 2-3-1, with Washington second in the division at 3-3. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 6. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
Trevon Diggs
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'All for the 'Gram': Tom Brady Shares Backstory of 'Sickest' Photo From NFL Career

'All for the 'Gram': Tom Brady Shares Backstory of 'Sickest' Photo From NFL Career

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes