National Football League
Social media reacts to NFL's game-changing COVID-19 memo Social media reacts to NFL's game-changing COVID-19 memo
National Football League

Social media reacts to NFL's game-changing COVID-19 memo

24 mins ago

The NFL isn't requiring its players to receive a COVID vaccine, but it's certainly trying to incentivize them to do so.

On Thursday, the NFL sent a memo informing clubs that "if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week schedule due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss."

"We do not anticipate adding a '19th week' to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season," the memo stated.

In addition, players on both teams will not be paid for the lost contest, and the team responsible for the canceled game will need to cover financial losses and be subjected to potential discipline from the Commissioner's office.

The NFL strongly intends to avoid constant roster juggling and schedule adjustments this year – what Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, referred to as a "24-hour stress cycle" – and to play its entire 272-game schedule over the allotted 18 weeks. The memo also stated that vaccinated individuals who test positive and are asymptomatic can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart, while unvaccinated players are still subject to a mandatory 10-day isolation period.

Currently, more than 78% of players league-wide have had at least one shot, and 14 clubs have at least 85% of their players vaccinated, per NFL Network's Judy Battista. In addition, all 32 teams have at least a 50% vaccination rate among players, per Tom Pelissero.

Shortly after the news broke on Thursday, Arizona Cardinals superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted, then deleted, a hazy message about questioning his "future in the NFL."

If the five-time Pro Bowler were to actually retire, he would owe the Cardinals $22 million in unearned signing bonus money, per NBC Sports.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield offered a different take while speaking at his youth football camp on Wednesday, placing the importance on public health and saying that being vaccinated puts a player in an advantageous position. 

"It definitely poses a competitive advantage for higher vaccine rates on your team just because of the close contact [rules] and what happens if somebody does, unfortunately, get COVID, what can happen to the rest of the building," Mayfield said. "It’s a competitive advantage but it’s also way more than that. It’s about safety and just general health and well-being of human life. So I’d leave it at that."

The upcoming NFL season is slated to begin on Sept. 9.

Here's how NFL players to politicians to the rest of the sports world reacted to the news:

This is a developing story.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
4 NFL Player Props To Bet Right Now
National Football League

4 NFL Player Props To Bet Right Now

4 NFL Player Props To Bet Right Now
There are plenty of fun prop bets to consider as we look ahead to the 2021 NFL season. Sammy P lays out the four to consider.
3 hours ago
Back In The Saddle
Dallas Cowboys

Back In The Saddle

Back In The Saddle
Jerry Jones is ready to hoist another Lombardi Trophy. But have the Dallas Cowboys done enough to make that a reality?
6 hours ago
Rodgers Latest: Historic Contract Snub?
Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers Latest: Historic Contract Snub?

Rodgers Latest: Historic Contract Snub?
Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down a historic extension with the Packers this offseason. Here's the latest on the saga.
2 days ago
5 NFL Futures Bets To Make Right Now
National Football League

5 NFL Futures Bets To Make Right Now

5 NFL Futures Bets To Make Right Now
The NFL Hall of Fame Game is less than 3 weeks away! As football nears, Sammy P offers up the five best bets on the board.
4 days ago
Golden Age
National Football League

Golden Age

Golden Age
A list of the NFL's top 10 receivers has sparked the notion that this might be the greatest era ever for pass-catchers.
5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes