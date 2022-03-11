Could Jimmy Garoppolo be the Colts' long-term answer at QB?

National Football League
3 hours ago

The hunt is on for the Indianapolis Colts' next starting quarterback, and their prime target might be the one and only Jimmy G.

With the Washington Commanders acquiring Carson Wentz this week, the Colts are surely scouring the trade and draft market for their next QB1. Reports have emerged about Indy possibly making a push for San Francisco 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo, whose trade availability might be the worst-kept secret in the league. 

So, is Garoppolo the guy for the job? 

"Jimmy G would be a substantial upgrade over Carson Wentz. It would be the right move for the Colts," Nick Wright said Friday on "First Things First."  

Co-host Chris Broussard pointed out that when Garoppolo joined the 49ers, the wins followed. He believes the QB has a sort of je ne sais quoi (aka intangibles).

"They were 1-10 when Jimmy G got there, and they just run off five wins and the rest is history. [They go] to the Super Bowl a couple years later when he's healthy. So Jimmy G definitely had an impact and [Kevin] Wildes hit it on the head — he is rich in intangibles," Broussard said.

This will be the sixth consecutive year the Colts will have a different opening day starter, though Jacoby Brissett took over when Andrew Luck missed the entire season in 2017 and again in 2019 when Luck abruptly announced his retirement in August.

History indicates the Colts might want to finally find a long-term solution. 

"I'm not putting this guy in the class of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen and so on and so on," Broussard said. "He's not, but I'm saying if you can't get one of those superstar quarterbacks then Jimmy G is a nice consolation prize, a very nice one.

"And he will go to Indianapolis with Frank Reich, the quarterback whisperer," he added.

Check out the full discussion on "First Things First" here:

Additional reporting by the Associated Press. 

