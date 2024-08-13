National Football League Commanders sign WR Martavis Bryant, giving him NFL chance for first time since 2018 Published Aug. 13, 2024 12:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Commanders have signed receiver Martavis Bryant, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, when he had his third substance-abuse violation.

Washington cut kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday to clear a roster spot and give Bryant another comeback chance.

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant in May after he was on their practice squad last season. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator at the time, and his familiarity with Bryant from there played a big role in Washington's decision to sign him.

"He's in really good shape and he's really hungry to prove it," Quinn told reporters, per ESPN. "He's been ready for a while, so it's good to have him here."

The 32-year-old Bryant played his last game on Nov. 11, 2018, for the Oakland Raiders before the franchise moved to Las Vegas. He has since played for several minor league football teams, including Fan Controlled Football and the XFL (now UFL).

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Bryant out of Clemson in the fourth round a decade ago and he had eight touchdown receptions in 10 games as a rookie.

Just before he started his second season, he was suspended for the first of three times for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He returned from the suspension in 2015 and had a career-high 765 yards receiving in 10 games.

Bryant was banned from the league for the 2016 season and played 15 games for the Steelers in 2017 before an offseason trade to the Raiders. He has 126 catches and 17 touchdown receptions in his career.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

