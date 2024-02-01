National Football League Commanders reportedly considered Bill Belichick before hiring Dan Quinn Published Feb. 1, 2024 2:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Commanders are making Dan Quinn their next head coach, but they thought about hiring the most decorated coach in NFL history.

Bill Belichick was considered for the Washington head coaching job, The Athletic reported Thursday. He spoke with the team and had support from "some" team brass, according to the report.

New Commanders owner Josh Harris, however, had concerns about Belichick's age, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano reported Wednesday. Belichick turns 72 in April and would have been the oldest active coach in the league if a team had hired him for the 2024 season.

Prior to Thursday, it was believed that Belichick had only met with the Falcons since the Patriots parted ways with him on Jan. 11. He interviewed with the Falcons twice and was believed to be the frontrunner for the job.

Instead, after speaking to several more candidates, the Falcons hired Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Jan. 25. When the Falcons made their choice, many believed it signaled that Belichick would be without a head coaching job for the 2024 NFL season as the Seahawks and Commanders were the only other teams with vacancies at the time.

The Seahawks officially hired Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Wednesday prior to the Commanders reportedly tabbing Quinn as their head coach on Thursday. So, barring any unforeseen circumstances, Belichick won't be on an NFL sideline next season, at least as a head coach.

As for what's next for Belichick, that remains unclear. It's been speculated that he could work as a television analyst in 2024 as he eyes a return to the sideline in 2025.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who played for Belichick in New England for 20 seasons during which they won six Super Bowls together, said he'd be surprised if we've seen the last of Belichick as a head coach.

"I think the fire burns with him," Brady said in an interview on Tuesday's "The Herd." "He loves the sport, he loves the preparation. He's been doing it for decades and, in my mind, there's nobody better than him at it. Whoever gets him at some point is going to have, in my opinion, the greatest coach ever. I know he's as competitive as can be, and he wants to be out there winning football games as a head coach."

If Belichick returns to the sideline in 2025 at age 73, he would tie the record for the oldest head coach in NFL history. And he would have plenty of motivation: Belichick is 14 wins shy of Don Shula for the NFL all-time wins record (regular season and postseason combined).





