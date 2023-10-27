National Football League Commanders face intriguing trade decisions with Chase Young, Montez Sweat Published Oct. 27, 2023 1:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When the Washington Commanders passed on Chase Young's fifth-year option they knew what they were creating. They envisioned a season-long battle between Young and Montez Sweat, two outstanding young pass rushers with expiring contracts. They'd likely sign one of them to a long-term deal. The other would find his riches elsewhere.

What they weren't counting on was approaching the NFL trading deadline having to consider trading one of them — or maybe even both.

That's not necessarily where the Commanders are, with a 3-4 record and the deadline coming up on Tuesday. But the reality of their situation paints a bleak picture. They have lost four of their last five games, including two terrible losses to two of the NFL's weakest teams — 40-20 to the Chicago Bears and 14-7 to a New York Giants team that is playing without its starting quarterback. They are tied for what would be the last playoff spot in the NFC, but they're clearly not heading in the right direction.

And they know there is a market for the 24-year-old Young and the 27-year-old Sweat, because pass rusher is a premium position. Especially if they lose to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), selling off some of their best assets could be tempting.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: 10 NFL trades we'd like to see before the deadline: Who lands Derrick Henry?]

But will they do it? And should they?

"They are in a really tough and complicated situation," said one NFC personnel executive. "It's not just that they're close to the (playoff) pack. It's that they're going to lose at least one of them, maybe both, in the offseason. So if they can get good value now, it might be worth it.

"But they've also got a new owner who might not want the current regime making any big decisions. And this might be the most important thing: If Ron (Rivera) wants to keep his job, he probably has to win now. You don't win by trading off your most valuable players."

All of those factors will surely weigh heavily on the decisions the Commanders make in the coming days. So will the strength of any offers they get. So far, according to an NFL source, the Commanders have gotten calls about both players, though there has been generally more interest in Sweat than in Young, mostly because of Young's history of injuries.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 8

The Commanders have even reportedly gotten one offer for Sweat, though it's not known just how strong that offer is.

It would have to be really strong to entice Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew. Both Young and Sweat are terrific young pass rushers who are off to fantastic starts this season. Sweat, a 2019 first-round pick, has 5 ½ sacks already. And Young, a 2020 first-rounder, has five sacks despite missing the season opener with a stinger.

Young probably has the higher ceiling, given his age and ability, and his start this season has reminded everyone just how dominant he can be when he's healthy. But multiple NFL sources indicated it would be hard to pay much for him in a trade considering he missed 21 games over the previous two seasons with a knee injury. Sweat is three years older, but he's been far more durable. He's a better run defender too, all of which is why multiple NFL sources believe he'd bring more back in a trade.

But the Commanders might not get enough to make it worth it. One NFL source thought the Commanders might be able to get a third-round pick for Sweat, but that Young's value was "definitely a Day 3 pick — probably something like a fifth-rounder." The problem with that is that it's possible the Commanders would be in line for a third-round compensatory pick if they held on to both and let one of them walk away in free agency.

Of course, that would be a pick in the 2025 draft. Also, comp picks are awarded by a complicated formula that takes into account how much a team spends in free agency. With plenty of salary cap space and a new owner in charge, the Commanders could be big spenders this offseason, which means any comp picks in 2025 are far from guaranteed.

Also, whatever picks Rivera and Mayhew get in return are picks that are increasingly likely to be used by someone else. New Commanders owner Josh Harris hasn't given any indication what his future plans are for his coach and GM, though several team sources believe his plan is to let the season play out, so he can do a complete evaluation.

So far, things aren't going well. Not only are the Commanders in a downward spiral, but frustration has boiled over in the locker room. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen made that clear last Sunday after the loss to the Giants when he erupted and ranted to the media that he's "tired of this bulls---. It's been seven f—king years of the same s--."

NFL Week 8 Best Bets

And he wasn't the only one frustrated. While Magic Johnson, one of Harris' team of investors, doesn't have any role in football operations, he has publicly expressed his frustration with the team as well in a series of post-game Tweets in recent weeks. It's not clear if he's voicing the frustrations of the entire ownership group, or just how much sway his words will have on Harris. But his public anger certainly isn't a good sign for the current staff.

Would the new owners allow a coach and GM they might not keep make a deal that impacts the team's future? Or would Harris order a sell-off knowing he was going to blow everything up in the offseason anyway? Harris hasn't said anything, but there are no indications that he's directed the trade deadline plans in either direction.

Which is why the most important question might be this: If it's Rivera's call — and he has final say on personnel decisions — why would he trade either one? With a 25-31-1 record in Washington he knows he's on the hot seat and likely needs a playoff berth to keep his job.

And right now, that playoff berth is still well within reach.

"Even if you don't think the Commanders can make the playoffs, they have to think like they can," said another NFC personnel executive. "You don't risk losing the locker room by trading away your best players when you're just a half-game out. And as a coach, you absolutely don't do that when your job is on the line."

Clearly, Rivera didn't set up the season-long battle between Sweat and Young to have it end this early. The plan was for his motivated defensive ends to help carry the Commanders to the playoffs. And they still might.

But for the moment, only Rivera knows if he could be tempted by an offer, or if he even has the authority to make any deals. Regardless, the Commanders have some big decisions to make in the coming days on two of their most important players.

And if they do decide to deal either one, the opportunity will be there.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

share