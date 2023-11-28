National Football League
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor set for thumb surgery, expected to miss a few weeks
Published Nov. 28, 2023 5:29 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced running back Jonathan Taylor will undergo thumb surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

Following the procedure, the Colts hope Taylor will be able to return in two or three weeks, as a decision has not yet been made about whether he will be put on the injured reserve list. 

"Hopefully it's only two weeks, but time will tell," Irsay said, per The Athletic. "There's just not a lot of confidence in controlling [the ball] and the hand strength at this point, so the decision has been made to move forward in that direction." 

Taylor's surgery will repair an injury sustained during the first half of Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he managed to rush for 91 yards with two touchdowns. 

During Taylor's absence, Zack Moss will find himself in a familiar role as the Colts' lead back. Earlier this season, Moss took over the backfield responsibilities and became one of the NFL's leading rushers while Taylor was sidelined due to contract disputes and an ankle injury during the first four games of this season. 

Even with Taylor's workload gradually increasing in recent weeks, Moss has registered a career-best 672 yards along with five touchdowns this season. 

However, since returning to the Colts' lineup after signing a three-year extension in October, Taylor has made his presence felt by rushing for 414 yards and 4 touchdowns. 

Currently, the Colts trail the Jacksonville Jaguars by two games in the AFC South, and will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.

