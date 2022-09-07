National Football League Colts, Buccaneers head Cowherd's predicted NFL standings 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL season is finally upon us as 53-man rosters have been decided and coaching staffs around the league are primed for Week 1 and beyond.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered setbacks during training camp with critical injuries that could alter their season. At the same time, teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles had strong training camps.

On Wednesday's airing of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd amended his final standings for the AFC and NFC in the aftermath of the preseason.

*Teams projected to make the playoffs are in bold.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills (12-5)

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to stick with what I believe. Zach Wilson is out for a month, so I feel even stronger about this prediction. The Dolphins do sneak their way into the playoffs."

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "I think it'll be a Bengals-Ravens division. If it's Ravens first, then Bengals, so be it. But I think the Bengals end up being a playoff team. In a weapons league, they are stacked. The Ravens will be in a playoff chase until the final week of the season."

AFC West

Denver Broncos (11-6)

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "Best division in football, hard to argue. Everybody can make the playoffs. Broncos, Chiefs and Chargers make the playoffs. The Raiders are in the playoff hunt late, but I don't like the backend of their defense. I think Denver will be the Tampa Bay of a couple of years ago. You're not going to get how good their roster is until you see it with a good quarterback."

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts (10-7)

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans

Colin's thoughts: "Weak division, but keep your eye on the Jags surprising some people. The Titans lost their best pass rusher, their offensive line is a bit of a mess, and they lost their top receiver. The Colts are going to win ugly and low scoring a lot."

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles (10-7)

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to stick with it. I thought Washington had a really bad offseason. The Eagles have the best roster, the best momentum and the best offseason. Dallas' offensive line is bad – at least until Tyron Smith returns."

NFC North

Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Colin's thoughts: "I've been saying this for months – Minnesota shocks the league, is a 13-win team and wins the division. I think they are stacked offensively, and they're better on defense with Za'Darius Smith. The Packers don't have a No. 1 receiver."

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "The Rams are going to win it, and the Seahawks are in last place. Niners and Cardinals – I want to watch it. Kyler Murray doesn't have the help that Trey Lance does. The Niners and the Cardinals will both get in the playoffs."

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "I think the Buccaneers have real issues on the offensive line. They aren't a dominating team – they are a playoff team. The Saints will play the Buccaneers tight, but Jameis Winston is a guy that makes too many mistakes."

