Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 7

A heavyweight matchup between two undefeateds – the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers – highlights NFL Sunday, while the Seattle Seahawks also hope to keep their perfect record intact against the Arizona Cardinals.

Colin Cowherd arrives with his latest Blazin' 5, giving his favorite picks of the weekend against the spread.

All odds provided by FOX Bet.

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Houston Texans

The Packers are 10-0 against the spread following a game where they didn’t cover.

The Texans have allowed at least 30 points in four of their six games this season, and Houston is giving up an average of 424.0 yards per game (30th in the league).

Green Bay won the only matchup between these two teams in the past six years.

Tennessee Titans (-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensively, the Steelers have allowed the third-fewest points per game (18.8) and the second-fewest rushing yards per game (66.2).

In contrast, the Titans average 157.8 rushing yards per game this season (5th in the NFL), and running back Derrick Henry leads all running backs with 588 rushing yards.

However, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger is posting career-highs in completion percentage (69.1) and passer rating (109.1).

The Steelers are 6-1 in their last seven games against the AFC South and 10-1 in their last 11 October games.

New Orleans Saints (-7.5) vs. Carolina Panthers

The Saints are the fifth-highest scoring team in the league this year (30.6).

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara has four straight games of at least 100 yards from scrimmage, the longest active streak in the NFL. He also leads all running backs in receiving yards this season with 395.

In addition, NOLA quarterback Drew Brees is third in the NFL in completion percentage (71.0).

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle boasts the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, averaging 33.8 points per game.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has played Arizona eight times and lost just once, in his first career NFL start (6-1-1).

Wilson's 19 passing touchdowns are second-most through a team's first five games in league history. He needs three against the Cardinals to tie the record for the most through a franchise's first six games of the season (Peyton Manning, 22).

Seattle has won nine of its last 10 regular season away games, and coming off a bye, the Seahawks are 4-0 over the last four years.

Los Angeles Rams (-6) vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday figures to be a battle of two stellar defenses, as the Rams allow an average of 19.0 points per game (fifth-fewest in the league) to the Bears' 19.3 points allowed per game (seventh-fewest in the league).

But Los Angeles has defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who leads the NFL in sacks this season (7.5).

And Chicago's Nick Foles has thrown at least one interception in five straight games, the longest streak in the NFL.

