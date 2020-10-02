National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 – Week 4 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With his sights set on Sunday, Colin Cowherd is back with his latest Blazin' 5, where he gives his favorite picks against the spread ahead the full NFL slate.

According to Colin, it's a weekend that leans towards the favorites. Let's check out what teams made the cut, with all odds via FOX Bet.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

Dallas is the only team with three players in the top 20 in the NFL in receiving yards this season – Amari Cooper (8th), Michael Gallup (13th) and CeeDee Lamb (tied for 16th).

In addition, Dak Prescott leads the league in passing yards (1,188), and the Cowboys are scoring an average of 29.7 points per game.

That explosive offense will face off against a Cleveland defense that has given up more than 30 points in two games this season, including allowing 10 TDs on 13 red-zone trips for opponents.

Cleveland is on a 7-game road losing streak against the spread, tied for the third-longest over the last 10 seasons.

In addition, the Browns have lost every game in that stretch by at least 5 points.

Chicago Bears (+2.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

After an impressive comeback win in Week 3, Nick Foles is officially the starter under center for Chicago.

Foles will look to improve on the Bears 28th-ranked conversion percentage on 3rd down. The good news is that the Colts sit last in the league in that category at just 30 percent.

And to make it worse for Philip Rivers & Co., Chicago boasts a stout pass defense, holding QBs to the lowest completion percentage in the league (56.7).

Looking into the past, the Bears have won two of the last three meetings between the two.

Miami Dolphins (+6) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has racked up a record-breaking 14 TD passes in the first three games, so it comes as no surprise the offense ranks No. 2 in the league in scoring, putting up an average 37.0 points per appearance.

But Seattle's defense is a problem, allowing the most points per game (28.7) and passing yards per game (497.3) so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are taking care of the football, and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn't registered a single takeaway since Week 1.

Last week, Fitzpatrick was in rare form, completing 90 percent of his throws and tossing 2 TDs – oh, and he had 10 days rest to prepare for this matchup.

The Dolphins are riding a 20-12-2 against the spread run as home underdogs.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)

Justin Herbert (22 years old) and Tom Brady (43 years old) face off in the first game since at least 1950 where the two opposing quarterbacks hold at least a 20-year age gap.

Herbert has shined in two games so far, joining elite company in the process.

He'll have a challenge ahead, however, as the Bucaneers defense ranks 4th in yards allowed per game (308.0). In addition, the pass rush is solid, registering 12 sacks this season, the team's best mark since 2013.

Los Angeles is averaging only 17.3 points per game this season (29th), while surrendering 19.0 points per game (4th in the league).

The Chargers are 2-7-1 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills (-3)

Bills QB Josh Allen ranks second in the NFL in total passing yards (1,038), yards per attempt (9.1), passing touchdowns (10) and passer rating (124.8).

Last weekend, Allen became just the fourth player in NFL history with at least 1,000 passing yards, 10 passing TDs and a passer rating of at least 120.0 in a franchise's first three games of a season.

Allen may be able to feast on Sunday, as Vegas hasn’t surrendered fewer than 24 points in a contest – allowing an average of 30.0 points per game.

While Buffalo has scored at least 27 through the three weeks of play.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.