National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for Week 17 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd 's Blazin' 5 is coming in hot for Week 17.

In Sunday's games, Colin is looking at a handful of AFC matchups that could determine the conference playoff picture.

First, the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on FOX), followed by the Miami Dolphins traveling to Tennessee to face the Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS). There is also an AFC West battle between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS).

Sandwiched between those AFC matchups is an NFC East rivalry game that features the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET on FOX).

And to wrap up the Week 17 action, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers square off on Monday night (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN).

All odds and win totals are presented by FOX Bet .

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to take the Colts -7. They have an extra day of prep because they played on Saturday. All nine of their wins have come by six-plus points. When they win, they win big. They've held their opponents under 20 points in five of six games. This team is rolling. They can play with anybody in the league right now. Jonathan Taylor is No. 1 virtually in everything. They have a great identity. And the Raiders, when they lose, six of their seven losses have come by seven or more points. … I'm going to take the Colts to win and cover, 31-23."

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "One of my favorite games of the week. I'm going to take the Titans -3.5. Remember, the Dolphins are on a short week of rest because they played Monday. The Titans played on the previous Thursday. So I get one team on a short week, one team on long rest, and the Titans defense is No. 2 in the NFL in rushing. That means Tua [Tagovailoa] will have to throw and he's been held below 200 yards in back-to-back games. … I'm going to take Tennessee to beat Miami and snap the streak, 28-23."

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

Colin's thoughts: "I like another upset here. I'm going to take Washington plus the points. They are 6-2 this year when they have one turnover or fewer. Well, why would I then like them? Because Philadelphia's defense does not turn up the heat. The Eagles defense is 26th in takeaways and 30th in sacks. Quarterbacks have all day to throw. And Jalen Hurts can run, but if he falls behind, it's not about passing. Miles Sanders is out with a broken hand. Hurts is still dealing with an ankle injury. I'm going to take Washington to upset the Eagles, 26-23."

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "I bet for and against the Chargers more than any team in the league, and I've been really good with the Chargers this year. I think they will win and cover against the Broncos. First of all, Austin Ekeler is back, Joey Bosa is back, Mike Williams is back. And these really important star players matter to younger quarterbacks more than older quarterbacks. … The offense this year has been spectacular for the Chargers –– top five in virtually everything that matters. The Broncos have lost three of four, Drew Lock, who is not healthy, is starting. I'm going to take the Chargers to win and cover, 28-20."

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "This is a fascinating game. I'm going to take the Steelers plus the points here. Mike Tomlin is a great underdog coach. They are 14-0 at home against the Browns in the Tomlin era. The Steelers were humiliated last week and you know my rule. Proud organizations that get humiliated always play well the next week, and the Steelers were made fun of on the road. Ben's last home game, I'm going to get all sorts of emotion. T.J. Watt is going to play –– the Steelers are 7-2 when he plays at least 60% of the snaps… Baker [Mayfield] has struggled away from Cleveland this year. I'm taking the Steelers and the points for the upset, 24-23."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd's picks for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season I THE HERD Colin Cowherd makes his five best pro football picks for this week's action in the NFL.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.