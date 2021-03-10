National Football League Colin's Herd Hierarchy: Top 10 most talented, highest-paid quarterbacks 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Herd Hierarchy is back – but it looks a little different this time around.

Following another blockbuster quarterback deal, Colin Cowherd spent part of Tuesday ranking the 10 highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL based on talent.

Check out where Cowherd puts the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott among the top 10 quarterbacks, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

2020 regular-season stats: 4,265 passing yards, 35 passing TDs, 67.6 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "I think Kirk Cousins has a very low ceiling. I think he's a nice guy. He's productive. But it feels to me like he always shrinks in big games."

Vikings' NFL championship odds: +5000

9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

2020 regular-season stats: 3,952 passing yards, 20 passing TDs, 67.0 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "I think he's going to regress because I don't think he has the coach now. The offensive line won't be as good, the receivers won't be as good, the coach won't be as good. ... I always said he was Matt Ryan with a better deep ball, but over the last couple of years, he has a turnover issue you just can't deny."

Lions' NFL championship odds: +12500

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas

2020 regular-season stats: 1,856 passing yards, 9 passing TDs, 68.0 completion percentage (played five games before suffering a season-ending injury)

Colin's thoughts: "Dependable ... but he's only got one playoff win. He has not been good in the last few years against winning teams and playoff teams. He doesn't have a lot of playoff pelts, but I think he's a leader. I think he's liked. I think – despite the injury – he's durable. I think in the last couple of years he's productive. He's kinda the anti-Baker Mayfield – he'll say the right stuff."

Cowboys' NFL championship odds: +2500

7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

2020 regular-season stats: 4,581 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 65.0 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "He's been an MVP. He's been to a Super Bowl. I know he's not much fun to watch. ... Matty Ice gives you the same numbers virtually every year. Atlanta's problem is its defense is horrific – he ain't the issue."

Falcons' NFL championship odds: +5000

6. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

2020 regular-season stats: 3,819 passing yards, 33 passing TDs, 65.5 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "We gotta reboot how we think about Ryan Tannehill. ... The guy led the NFL last year with six fourth-quarter and overtime game-winning drives. He's been a really clutch, winning quarterback, and he's led his team to the playoffs. ... He wins, he's clutch, he's mobile, he's productive."

Titans' NFL championship odds: +2800

5. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

2020 regular-season stats: 2,620 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, 57.4 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "He had a bad year, but then I start looking at that nonsense in Philadelphia and I think, 'Who would have won there?' ... He is a raw talent – he had a bad year. It happens."

Colts' NFL championship odds: +2200

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

2020 regular-season stats: 4,823 passing yards, 33 passing TDs, 70.2 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "The guy led the NFL in passing yards. How? They traded DeAndre Hopkins. The offensive line was bad outside of left tackle. He's just a special player. I don't think he throws a football as pretty as [Patrick] Mahomes or as pretty as Aaron [Rodgers]."

Texans' NFL championship odds: +15000

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

2020 regular-season stats: 4,212 passing yards, 40 passing TDs, 68.8 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "To me, he's just a winner. It's not as artistic, it's not as beautiful as Aaron Rodgers, but he's been in the league nine years – he's been in the playoffs eight. ... He's the ultimate playmaker. ... You could make an argument Russell is No. 2 because he's had to overcome more."

Seahawks' NFL championship odds: +2200

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2020 regular-season stats: 4,299 passing yards, 48 passing TDs, 70.7 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "I think he has the quickest release since Dan Marino. It's incredible. ... He also led the NFL last year in virtually every statistical category. I may have issues sometimes. His personality's a little condescending or prickly, but in the end, you know how lucky Green Bay is to go from [Brett] Favre to Rodgers? That's not the way it works. Aaron's a remarkable talent."

Packers' NFL championship odds: +900

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2020 regular-season stats: 4,740 passing yards, 38 passing TDs, 66.3 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "He's perfect – great arm, mobile, good kid, coachable, appreciative, grinder. There's no downside. ... This is a once-in-a-generation player. Kansas City will never ever get a quarterback that good."

Chiefs' NFL championship odds: +550

Here is Colin's full ranking:

And check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his latest Herd Hierarchy below:

