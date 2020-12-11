National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 14 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The fall from glory continues for the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Colin Cowherd in his Blazin' 5.

Let's check out what else Colin is predicting in his picks against the spread for Week 14 of the NFL season, with all odds via FOX Bet.

Tennesse Titans (-7.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has the worst defense in the league, allowing 416 yards of total offense on average, and has the third worst rushing defense (136.9).

Enter Derrick Henry, who leads the league in total yards on the ground (1,317), and sits second in rushing scores (12) and in yards per game (109.8).

Not to mention, the Titans put up the the fourth most rushing yards (150.2) and fourth most total offensive yards per game (389.5) in the league.

Tennessee also scores the third most points (29.9), while Jacksonville allows the fourth most points (29.3) in the NFL, and the Jags have not held an opponent under 24 points since Week 1.

Miami Dolphins (+7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Dolphins hold teams to the second fewest total points in the NFL (17.7) while registering the third most total takeaways (21).

Miami has cornerback Xavien Howard and his league-best eight interceptions to thank for that.

In three of their past four games, the Chiefs have only won by three points, and last weekend won by just six, failing to cover (-13.5).

Meanwhile, Miami has covered in seven of its past eight games and is a league-best 9-3 against the spread this season.

New York Giants (+2.5) at Arizona Cardinals

The Giants have the fourth best rushing defense in the league, holding teams to 96.7 yards per game.

In addition, the New York defense is tied for the third most takeaways in the league (20).

Speaking of takeaways, they've secured 10 over their last four games, while committing just two turnovers.

The Giants are 8-2 against the spread as an underdog this season with seven straight covers.

Buffalo Bills (-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen ranks top six in completion percentage (69.9), yards per game (283.6) and touchdowns (26), while he leads the third ranked passing attack (276.4) in the league.

To take it a step further, the Bills' offense leads the NFL in both third- (49.3 percent) and fourth-down conversion rate (83.3 percent) this season.

The Bills have won four of their last five, and are a Hail Mary pass away from being 6-0.

Cleveland Browns (+2.5) at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland's Myles Garrett owns the second most sacks this season (10.5) and the Browns boast a top 10 rushing defense, allowing just 104.3 yards per game.

The defense will face the test of the Ravens' potent rushing attack, tops in the league (169.0), but Cleveland is right on their heels, at a second-best average of 157.8 yards per game.

Baltimore has lost four of its last six games, while the Browns are rolling, on a four-game win streak.

