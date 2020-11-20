National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 11 16 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin is on a hot streak with his Blazin' 5 picks, going 8-2 in the last two weeks.

Let's check out his favorite selections against the spread for Week 11.

All odds provided by FOX Bet.

Atlanta Falcons +4.5 at New Orleans Saints

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees went down with an injury last week, and according to reports, the Saints will start Taysom Hill under center.

Brees leads the league in completion percentage (73.5 percent) and boasts the fourth-best passer rating (110.0), while Hill has completed just 10-of-18 passes in his regular season career for 205 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have steadily improved, and in the last five weeks, the defense hasn't allowed 30 points in a game, while giving up at least 30 through the first four contests.

Atlanta is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games as a road underdog.

Philadelphia Eagles +3.5 at Cleveland Browns

The Eagles are still first in the NFC East, but sit at 3-5-1, with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys right on their heels.

Philly quarterback Carson Wentz leads the league in interceptions (15). However, he didn't commit a single one against the Giants last Sunday.

Not to mention, Wentz has absorbed the most sacks this season (35), but Cleveland's top defensive player Myles Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Garrett leads the league in sacks (9.5) and forced fumbles (4).

Indianapolis Colts -2.5 at Green Bay Packers

The Packers are averaging the third-most points per game (30.8).

And Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is operating at an MVP-level, posting the best passer rating in the league (116.4), second-most touchdowns (26) and third-fewest interceptions (3).

But the Colts allow the fewest total yards per game (290.4), second-fewest passing yards per game (198.7) and the fourth-fewest points per game (19.7).

Indianapolis is 4-2 in their last six meetings with Green Bay.

Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes boasts the second-best passer rating in the league (115.9) and the team is averaging the most passing yards per game (294.7).

KC is also tied for most points per game (31.8).

In addition, Mahomes has tossed the third-most touchdowns (25) while throwing just one interception, good for fewest in the NFL.

The Raiders pass defense ranks 25th in the league, allowing 264.9 yards per game, and that number increases to 300.5 yards per game at home.

Meanwhile, KC coach Andy Reid 18-3 off a bye in his career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Buccaneers are 7-3 and a half-game behind New Orleans in the NFC South.

Not to mention, Tampa Bay is allowing the third-fewest total yards per game (300.3) and the fewest rushing yards per game (76.6).

Tom Brady currently owns the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL (2,739), as well as the fourth-most touchdowns (23).

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams OT Andrew Whitworth suffered an ACL injury and won't be available for Monday's game. Whitworth hadn't missed a start for the Rams since 2017.

This season, the Rams are 4-0 at home, but 2-3 on the road.

