National Football League
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: AFC and NFC Championship

17 mins ago

Championship weekend is upon us, and Colin Cowherd is loading up his picks for a Sunday with back-to-back NFL playoff action.

Let's check out what Colin's selecting against the spread for championship weekend of the NFL season, with all odds via FOX Bet.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) vs. Buffalo Bills

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited concussion protocol Friday and was cleared to play on Sunday, which bodes well for his team, as the Chiefs average the most passing yards per game of any playoff team (315.0).

Even so, K.C.'s most recent battle against the Bills in Week 6 was won primarily on the ground, as the Chiefs racked up 245 rushing yards on 46 attempts.

The Chiefs controlled time of possession by nearly 16 minutes (15.30) in that matchup and held the Bills to a season-low 206 total yards.

In addition, Buffalo is seemingly one-dimensional offensively as of late, averaging just 64 yards rushing, fewest among playoff teams and roughly half that of the next team (Kansas City, with 123 yards).

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay returns to its second consecutive NFC Championship Game with quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the way.

Rodgers is on fire, leading the league in passer rating in the postseason (108.1) after doing so in the regular season (121.5). His regular-season mark was the second-highest single-season passer rating in league history, and he became the first quarterback with a 100 or better rating in 14 games in a season.

For the offense, it has been the Rodgers and Davante Adams show, as Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns (18). But the Packers have had a different leading receiver in each of their past three games for a balanced throwing attack.

Not to mention, Green Bay's run game is finding its rhythm, as the 188 yards rushing against the Rams were the most in a playoff game in Rodgers' tenure. The Packers' star on the ground is Aaron Jones, who boasts five touchdowns, including four rushing, in three career playoff games.

The cherry on top is that the Pack have the No. 1 red zone offense (78.5 percent) in the NFL.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app — for free — to hit $500,000 jackpot and win a Ford F-150 truck! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Will The Mahomes News Move Lines?
National Football League

Will The Mahomes News Move Lines?

Will The Mahomes News Move Lines?
Patrick Mahomes is set to play Sunday. Will the odds change? And how much are elite QBs worth to the spread? Sammy P explains.
3 hours ago
Confidence Picks For Championship Weekend
National Football League

Confidence Picks For Championship Weekend

Confidence Picks For Championship Weekend
Both the AFC and NFC title games are rematches, so Geoff Schwartz examines what we can learn from those first meetings.
3 hours ago
An Inside Look at Patrick Mahomes' Playlist
Patrick Mahomes II

An Inside Look at Patrick Mahomes' Playlist

An Inside Look at Patrick Mahomes' Playlist
What tracks does Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes listen to before taking the field? Martin Rogers has the answers.
3 hours ago
'Perls' of Wisdom for Championship Sunday
National Football League

'Perls' of Wisdom for Championship Sunday

'Perls' of Wisdom for Championship Sunday
Sara Perlman highlights her favorite prop bets for Championship Sunday, expecting big days from Chris Godwin and Travis Kelce.
3 hours ago
The 7 Key Championship Game Matchups
National Football League

The 7 Key Championship Game Matchups

The 7 Key Championship Game Matchups
The AFC and NFC titles are up for grabs on Sunday. Michael Vick breaks down the key matchups to keep a close eye on.
6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks