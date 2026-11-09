Despite Sanders’ Strong Start, Deshaun Watson Named Browns Week 10 Starter

Despite an impressive start from Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, he will return to the bench.

Head coach Todd Monken praised Sanders' fill-in start against the Saints and would not name a starter on Monday, but on Wednesday named Deshaun Watson QB1 against the Houston Texans in Week 10. Watson was forced to sit out Sunday against New Orleans after suffering a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers the week prior.

Through eight games this season, Watson has shown glimpses of what made him a star with the Texans. He’s completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 215 yards and a score on the ground.

Both Sanders and Watson competed for the starting job throughout the offseason and training camp, but Watson ultimately won. However, Sanders proved once again that he can step in reliably for an injured Watson, giving the Browns strong depth at the position.

During his start against the Saints, Sanders nearly led the Browns to a comeback victory before falling short in a 23-22 loss in overtime. He threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns while leading five scoring drives, highlighted by a 64-yard touchdown pass to rookie KC Concepcion.

Sanders also connected with second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime, but the Browns came up short after failing to convert the go-ahead two-point attempt.

With Watson back under center, the Browns will turn their focus to bouncing back from the overtime loss to the Saints. At 5-4, Monken and the Browns are right in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race, even as they chase the 6-2 Steelers and Bengals in the AFC North.