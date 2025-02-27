National Football League Chiefs' Travis Kelce returning next season: 'I can't go out like that' Updated Feb. 27, 2025 5:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire.

The 35-year-old had been mulling whether to return for a 13th season, but the four-time All-Pro made his feelings clear in a text to Pat McAfee that the host read during "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

"My dawg!!! I’m coming back for sure," the four-time All-Pro wrote, according to McAfee. "Gonna try to get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth about how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!"

The Chiefs’ quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls ended with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce professed his love for football several times leading up to the Super Bowl, but he also said on his podcast he would "take some time" to figure out if he would retire or return for another season.

Charles Omenihu on Travis Kelce retirement talks: 'We can't go out like that'

Kelce’s decision is hardly a surprise, considering Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday at the NFL combine that he was ""was fired up" to keep playing after the season ended. Kelce’s contract includes an $11.5 million roster bonus due March 15. Veach said the team was moving forward with its offseason plans "as if he’s here."

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, totaled 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 16 regular-season games, followed by logging 13 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown in Kansas City's three postseason games. Kelce reeled in just four receptions for 39 yards in Super Bowl LIX.

Kelce, 35, is third all-time among tight ends in regular-season receptions (1,004) and receiving yards (12,151) and fifth in touchdowns (77). Furthermore, he's first in NFL postseason history with 178 receptions and second with 2,078 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce

share