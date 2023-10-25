National Football League Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to Andy Reid's comments on the impact of Taylor Swift Updated Oct. 25, 2023 4:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to solidify himself as one of the best to ever play his position in the NFL, and he has played especially well when Taylor Swift is in the house.

The four-time first-team All-Pro is averaging nearly 100 receiving yards per game since Swift started attending his games back in September, and the Chiefs as a whole are 5-0 (4-1 against the spread) in that timeframe. In the two games Kelce has played this season without Swift in attendance, he is averaging fewer than 50 yards per game.

Even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has noticed the statistical bump, telling reporters after the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday that "Taylor can stay around all she wants."

In the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which Travis Kelce hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Chiefs star responded to Reid's comments with nothing but appreciation.

"I love Coach Reid, man," Travis said. "What a guy. When you're getting 'Big Red's' approval and blessing, you know you're doing something right."

Reid shares a special connection with both Kelce brothers — not only drafting Travis in his first year with the Chiefs in 2013 but also drafting Jason to the Eagles as Philadelphia's head coach in 2011. Both brothers have repeatedly said publicly how much they respect and admire Reid, who is considered one of the most beloved head coaches in this generation of the NFL.

Reid even met Swift, a Philadelphia-area native who publicly declared herself an Eagles fan before the start of the dating rumors connecting her and Travis Kelce, years ago when he was still coaching in Philadelphia. He said he even remembers her cheering from a suite at Lincoln Financial Field, just like she now does for Reid's — and Travis' — home games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

