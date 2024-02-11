National Football League Chiefs' Kadarius Toney reportedly out vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII Updated Feb. 11, 2024 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney is off the injury report heading into Super Bowl LVIII. He's also unlikely to be on the active roster.

The embattled receiver is not expected to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN. Toney has not appeared for the Chiefs since Week 15 while battling hip and ankle injuries. He was ruled out of Kansa City's win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game because of injury and personal reasons — he recently welcomed the birth of his daughter — but created a bit of a firestorm with an expletive-laden rant on Instagram Live the day of the game in which he asserted the injury was a lie.

Toney later said his comments were directed toward fans of his former team, the New York Giants, while Chiefs coach Andy Reid denied providing inaccurate information regarding Toney's status.

A year ago, Toney caught 10 passes in the Chiefs' Super Bowl run, including a touchdown in the title victory. But the third-year receiver and former first-round pick has struggled to get on the field this year with Kansas City, which acquired him via a midseason trade in 2022. Despite being arguably the Chiefs' most explosive receiver, he has just 27 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown this season.

