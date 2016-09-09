Chiefs' Jamaal Charles doubtful for opener vs Chargers BY foxsports • September 9, 2016 share facebook twitter reddit link

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is listed as doubtful for Sunday's opener against the Chargers.

Charles has been trying to come back from his second ACL surgery, this time to his right knee. He has been participating in practices but did not play in any of the Chiefs' preseason games.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged this week it would be ''a stretch'' for Charles to get on the field against San Diego. Without him, the Chiefs will turn to Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware and Knile Davis.

Charles ran for 364 yards and four touchdowns in four-plus games last season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has run for 7,220 yards over eight seasons with Kansas City.

---



