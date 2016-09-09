Chiefs' Jamaal Charles doubtful for opener vs Chargers

Chiefs' Jamaal Charles doubtful for opener vs Chargers

BY foxsports • September 9, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is listed as doubtful for Sunday's opener against the Chargers.

Charles has been trying to come back from his second ACL surgery, this time to his right knee. He has been participating in practices but did not play in any of the Chiefs' preseason games.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged this week it would be ''a stretch'' for Charles to get on the field against San Diego. Without him, the Chiefs will turn to Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware and Knile Davis.

Charles ran for 364 yards and four touchdowns in four-plus games last season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has run for 7,220 yards over eight seasons with Kansas City.

---

Online:

AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL coverage on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

in this topic
share story
Golden Age
National Football League

Golden Age

Golden Age
A list of the NFL's top 10 receivers has sparked the notion that this might be the greatest era ever for pass-catchers.
13 hours ago
Tons of Pressure
National Football League

Tons of Pressure

Tons of Pressure
Colin Cowherd analyzes the level of pressure on some of the most noteworthy NFL quarterbacks heading into the 2021 season.
15 hours ago
On Bended Knee
National Football League

On Bended Knee

On Bended Knee
Tom Brady's incredible 2020 campaign with the Buccaneers was reportedly played on a torn MCL. How impressive is the feat?
1 day ago
Window Of Opportunity
National Football League

Window Of Opportunity

Window Of Opportunity
Which teams have a shot at Super Bowl glory this season? Colin Cowherd looked at the championship windows of 10 squads.
1 day ago
Cowherd's 2021 NFC Predictions
National Football League

Cowherd's 2021 NFC Predictions

Cowherd's 2021 NFC Predictions
What's on tap for the NFC this season? Colin Cowherd predicts each team's record and how the playoff field will shape up.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes