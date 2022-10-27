National Football League Chiefs, Eagles, Bills stand atop Nick Wright's Week 8 NFL Tiers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Several of the NFL's top teams had their bye week in Week 7, but that isn't stopping Nick Wright from ranking nearly all 32 teams in the league by tiers. How did Dak Prescott's return affect the Cowboys and where do the Packers rank following their upset loss?

Here's how Wright views the NFL landscape entering Week 8.

Simply eliminated: Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans

Wright's thoughts: "We are now late enough in the season where the bottom group is simply eliminated. If you touch this group, you're out of playoff contention."

Bad coaching/QBing: Arizona Cardinals , Washington Commanders , New Orleans Saints , New England Patriots , Indianapolis Colts

Wright's thoughts: "All of these teams have bad quarterbacks to me and The Committee. And right now, do all of them have questions at coach? I don't know."

Talented underachievers: Las Vegas Raiders , Green Bay Packers , Jacksonville Jaguars , Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wright's thoughts: "All four of these teams should be 4-3 or 5-2, yet all of them are mired below mediocrity thanks to some end-of-game meltdowns or some inefficient play by future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks."

Untalented overachievers: Atlanta Falcons , New York Jets , Tennessee Titans , Seattle Seahawks

Wright's thoughts: "I don't know how these teams are winning, but they are winning. Atlanta has three good wins on the season. … The Jets have won four straight with no quarterback. Same thing for Tennessee. And Seattle — they've got a quarterback, my friend."

Dangerously lurking: Los Angeles Chargers , Baltimore Ravens , Los Angeles Rams

Wright's thoughts: "I don't love how they've played, and I have questions about some of the buttons all of their coaches have pushed. However, you see the Chargers, Rams or Ravens on your schedule in the next few months, you don't feel great about it."

QB away: San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings

Wright's thoughts: "These are excellent rosters, excellent teams, excellent coaches, but they are obviously a quarterback away from championship caliber."

Championship weekend: Cincinnati Bengals , Dallas Cowboys , Miami Dolphins ,

Wright's thoughts: "We can't believe any of these three teams are making the Super Bowl. However, all three of these teams know who they are and have admitted who they are now. The Bengals … we're gonna let Joe Burrow chuck the ball around the field. Dallas, no matter who our quarterback is, we're gonna have a very elementary offense, lean on our defense. And Miami is undefeated with Tua at quarterback so far this year. But we don't think any of them are Super Bowl teams."

America's favorites: Buffalo Bills , Philadelphia Eagles

Wright's thoughts: "What did the great John Wooden once say? If you're not getting better, you're getting worse. Did either one of these two teams win this weekend? I didn't see it. On the other hand …"

Real favorites: Kansas City Chiefs

Wright's thoughts: "The real favorites not only won this weekend, but did so in dominating fashion!"

