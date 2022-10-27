National Football League
Chiefs, Eagles, Bills stand atop Nick Wright's Week 8 NFL Tiers
National Football League

Chiefs, Eagles, Bills stand atop Nick Wright's Week 8 NFL Tiers

1 hour ago

Several of the NFL's top teams had their bye week in Week 7, but that isn't stopping Nick Wright from ranking nearly all 32 teams in the league by tiers. How did Dak Prescott's return affect the Cowboys and where do the Packers rank following their upset loss? 

Here's how Wright views the NFL landscape entering Week 8. 

Simply eliminated: Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans

Wright's thoughts: "We are now late enough in the season where the bottom group is simply eliminated. If you touch this group, you're out of playoff contention." 

Bad coaching/QBing: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts

Wright's thoughts: "All of these teams have bad quarterbacks to me and The Committee. And right now, do all of them have questions at coach? I don't know."

Talented underachievers: Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wright's thoughts: "All four of these teams should be 4-3 or 5-2, yet all of them are mired below mediocrity thanks to some end-of-game meltdowns or some inefficient play by future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks."

Untalented overachievers: Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks

Wright's thoughts: "I don't know how these teams are winning, but they are winning. Atlanta has three good wins on the season. … The Jets have won four straight with no quarterback. Same thing for Tennessee. And Seattle — they've got a quarterback, my friend."

Dangerously lurking: Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams

Wright's thoughts: "I don't love how they've played, and I have questions about some of the buttons all of their coaches have pushed. However, you see the Chargers, Rams or Ravens on your schedule in the next few months, you don't feel great about it."

QB away: San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings

Wright's thoughts: "These are excellent rosters, excellent teams, excellent coaches, but they are obviously a quarterback away from championship caliber."

Championship weekend: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins,

Wright's thoughts: "We can't believe any of these three teams are making the Super Bowl. However, all three of these teams know who they are and have admitted who they are now. The Bengals … we're gonna let Joe Burrow chuck the ball around the field. Dallas, no matter who our quarterback is, we're gonna have a very elementary offense, lean on our defense. And Miami is undefeated with Tua at quarterback so far this year. But we don't think any of them are Super Bowl teams."

America's favorites: Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles

Wright's thoughts: "What did the great John Wooden once say? If you're not getting better, you're getting worse. Did either one of these two teams win this weekend? I didn't see it. On the other hand …"

Real favorites: Kansas City Chiefs

Wright's thoughts: "The real favorites not only won this weekend, but did so in dominating fashion!"

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Reports: Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs
National Football League

Reports: Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

25 mins ago
Bookmakers' thoughts on Ohio State-Penn State, Commanders-Colts; Gambling nuggets
National Football League

Bookmakers' thoughts on Ohio State-Penn State, Commanders-Colts; Gambling nuggets

32 mins ago
Rams, Bengals look to reclaim Super form: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Rams, Bengals look to reclaim Super form: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

1 hour ago
Dolphins CB Kader Kohou’s NFL story starts with winning a visa lottery
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins CB Kader Kohou’s NFL story starts with winning a visa lottery

2 hours ago
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
National Football League

NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes