Chiefs, Bucs, 49ers flex their muscles on wild-card Sunday

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The Super Wild Card weekend has lived up to the hype, with the dominant teams flexing their muscles on overmatched opponents.

With the top seeds easily advancing to the next round, we have been able to separate the contenders from the pretenders in the playoff field. After taking in three interesting games on a spectacular Sunday Fun Day, here are some thoughts and observations.

Here come the Buccaneers

Do not dismiss the Buccaneers’ chances of making a back-to-back run with TB12 at the helm. The seven-time Super Bowl winner was razor-sharp against the Eagles, completing 29 of 37 passes for 271 yards with two pass touchdowns, without the all-star weapons (Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown) that helped him hoist the Lombardi Trophy a season ago.

The efficient effort from the veteran showcased Tom Brady’s ability to find his No. 1 wideout (Mike Evans) while distributing the ball to enough pass-catchers to alleviate some of the pressure on Evans to carry the offense. With Ke’Shawn Vaughn adding just enough pop in the running game, the Buccaneers’ offense can be effective without being as explosive as the previous version.

Defensively, the band is back together, with Lavonte David rejoining the lineup to team with Devin White as a disruptive tandem between the tackles. The duo has the ability to chase and run as off-the-ball linebackers playing behind Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh controlling the point of attack. As Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett shake off the rust from their extended absences, the Buccaneers finally look like the defense we expected to see dominate this season following their impressive showing in last year’s tournament.

If the dominant defense continues to shine with Brady playing like a 20-something, the Buccaneers could reemerge as the favorites in the NFC. Although the health of the offensive line is a major concern, the playoff version of the Bucs looks a lot like the Super Bowl winners from a season ago.

The Eagles are still a few pieces away

The NFC’s seventh seed looked overmatched in the wild-card round, but general manager Howie Roseman should be encouraged by the progress of the Eagles this season. The team rallied from a 3-6 start to finish with a winning record and an identity that sets them apart from others in the league.

Led by Jalen Hurts’ emergence as a dynamic running threat, the Eagles morphed into a dominant offense with a run-oriented attack that blended designed quarterback runs, read-option plays and some traditional runs. The hodge-podge running game keeps defenders on their heels while enabling a collection of unheralded runners to gobble up yards without a single rusher registering a 1,000-yard season.

Considering how the Eagles were able to adopt a style that was eerily similar to the offensive approach that made the Ravens a feared offense, Roseman needs to add a few more pieces to the lineup to elevate the offense to another level. If the team’s brass is convinced that Hurts is the guy, the Eagles could surround him with another playmaking tight end and a big-bodied pass-catcher to make the game easier for him as a passer.

In addition, the Eagles should consider upgrading their running back rotation with a big back (220-plus pounds) who gives more thump in the running game. With a fullback in the mix, the Eagles would have the ability to play smash-mouth football with big or small personnel on the field. The versatility and variety would give opponents matchup problems with a quarterback capable of running between the tackles as a runner.

The Eagles have enough draft ammunition to add blue-chip playmakers at the aforementioned positions via the draft or expend their draft capital on some frontline blockers (offensive guard) who could form a fortress in front of Hurts. If the Eagles value their QB1’s intangibles and winning pedigree, the team could follow a simple blueprint to make the surprising playoff entrant a viable contender with a unique offensive style.

The Niners are a bunch of bullies

Deebo Samuel might be nicknamed after the notorious bully in the 1995 movie "Friday," but his game aptly matches his name between the lines. The All-Pro overwhelms and overpowers defenders on the field with a rugged, hard-nosed playing style that reflects the personality the Niners have embraced under Kyle Shanahan.

Based on watching the Niners’ demolition of the Cowboys on Sunday, the team’s "bully ball" tactics built on toughness and physicality could make them a difficult matchup for opponents going forward.

As a dominant running team with a creative, zone-based scheme that requires every player on the field to mix it up like a grappler, the Niners pummel opponents with a "3 yards and a cloud of dust" approach that tests the toughness, courage and discipline of defenders.

Defensively, the Niners control the line of scrimmage with a disruptive defensive line that enables the unit to play a variety of zone coverages that feature seven or eight defenders eyeballing the quarterback and potential pass-catchers floating through zones.

The combination of a dominant running game and a hard-hitting defense is a recipe for championship success, and the Niners’ old-school playing style could enable them to run the table if they are able to play on their terms.

Against the Cowboys, they set the tone with a series of long, time-consuming drives, with Elijah Mitchell (27 rushes, 96 rush yards and a score) and Samuel (10 carries, 72 yards) taking turns punishing the defense between the tackles and on the edges. The duo’s collective success was fueled by an impressive blocking exhibition by the offensive line and a set of perimeter players committed to throwing defenders around at the point of attack.

The defense utilized a similar blueprint to stymie the NFL’s top-ranked offense. Nick Bosa & Co. established their dominance from the start by whipping the Cowboys repeatedly with a four-man rush that featured a variety of stunts and games. The constant movement combined with the sheer strength and power of the frontline overwhelmed an overhyped offensive line that could not protect Dak Prescott.

With the quarterback unable to set his feet or throw from a comfortable pocket, the Cowboys’ aerial attack lacked rhythm and did not pose much of a threat to a defense that sat back in soft zones to take away the deep ball. If the Niners are able to control the game with their defensive line in the next round and punish receivers with big hits on the perimeter, the "Faithful" might see their squad make its way to the NFC Championship.

Patrick Mahomes rediscovers his magic

The four-time Pro Bowler has not played MVP-caliber football for most of this season, but he has quietly found his groove heading into the playoffs, and that makes the Chiefs one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament.

Against the Steelers, Mahomes put up a 400-yard game with five scores while distributing the ball to eight receivers. The efficient effort (30-for-39 for 404 yards, five touchdowns and an interception) featured some of the sizzle and pizzazz that made Mahomes a superstar in a league full of stars at the position. With No. 15 making underhand tosses and cross-body throws around defenders at the line of scrimmage, the Chiefs’ offense is beginning to look like the high-powered force that gives defensive coordinators sleepless nights.

As Mahomes continues to adjust to the umbrella zones and soft-coverage tactics that have taken the deep ball from his playbook, the Chiefs’ offense is beginning to move the ball in an efficient manner, and that's problematic for opponents. With more opponents poised to employ similar tactics going forward, the young gunslinger will need to continue to play "small ball" to chalk up Ws in an ultra-competitive tournament loaded with solid defenses.

The Cowboys’ biggest flaws show up in the playoffs

The combination of playoff pressure and elite competition exposes the flaws of every squad in the tournament at some point. In the wild-card round, the problems that plagued the Cowboys throughout the regular season showed up against the Niners. Excessive penalties, game management errors and shaky offensive line play kept the Cowboys from advancing in the playoffs, despite one of the best rosters in the league.

While Mike McCarthy can pin the blame on the officials for calling a tighter game, it is difficult to win games against quality opponents with 14 penalties (89 penalty yards) that provided the Niners with free yards and extended drives. The pre-snap penalties, in particular, were self-inflicted mistakes that should not happen in the postseason.

Championship teams do not commit false starts, neutral zone infractions and delay of game penalties. Those are self-control penalties that reflect a team’s culture of discipline or lack thereof.

The egregious errors were compounded by a series of gaffes and blunders from a coaching staff that did not appear to have a plan for how to approach a handful of situations. From the delay of game penalty following a successful fake punt to the rushed play prior to the two-minute warning (when it was not necessary to the quarterback draw that ended the game), the coaching staff certainly did not put the team in the best position to win.

Considering how the Cowboys lost on a big stage, the exit meetings at "The Star" should feature some tough conversations among players, coaches and ownership on how to proceed after a disappointing "one-and-done" outing.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

