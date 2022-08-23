National Football League Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games of season just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders' first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.

Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear.

Coach Ron Rivera already ruled out Washington’s top pass-rusher for the season opener against Jacksonville and indicated Young could start the season on the PUP list. The first game Young is eligible to play is Oct. 9 against Tennessee.

The team and Young have refused to set a timeframe on his return from what Rivera has repeatedly called a significant injury. He injured the knee Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay.

Young had 26 combined tackles (three for a loss) in nine games last season. He also forced two fumbles, knocked away two passes, and had 1.5 sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.