National Football League
Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games of season Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games of season
National Football League

Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games of season

just in

Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders' first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.

Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear.

Coach Ron Rivera already ruled out Washington’s top pass-rusher for the season opener against Jacksonville and indicated Young could start the season on the PUP list. The first game Young is eligible to play is Oct. 9 against Tennessee.

The team and Young have refused to set a timeframe on his return from what Rivera has repeatedly called a significant injury. He injured the knee Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay.

Young had 26 combined tackles (three for a loss) in nine games last season. He also forced two fumbles, knocked away two passes, and had 1.5 sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds: Why you should bet against Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
National Football League

NFL odds: Why you should bet against Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

56 mins ago
Bengals star Jessie Bates III ends holdout, signs tender
National Football League

Bengals star Jessie Bates III ends holdout, signs tender

1 hour ago
NFL odds: Preseason Week 3 lines
National Football League

NFL odds: Preseason Week 3 lines

1 hour ago
AFC East Mailbag: Will Tua or Mac Jones step up? Can Breece Hall be a top rookie?
National Football League

AFC East Mailbag: Will Tua or Mac Jones step up? Can Breece Hall be a top rookie?

1 hour ago
NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet
National Football League

NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes