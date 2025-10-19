NFC North Best Division in NFL, But Not For Reason You May Think

With three playoff teams in 2024, the NFC North was arguably the best division in football last season. It looks just as strong so far in 2025, and Charles Woodson is ready to say that the NFC North is the best division in the NFL again.

However, Woodson's reasoning for giving the NFC North that title isn't necessarily because the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are playing so well again, or because the Minnesota Vikings are right there in playoff contention.

"They're the best division in football for a reason: You're only as strong as your weakest link. You look at the Chicago Bears and the way they're playing football right now, Caleb Williams and this team are starting to believe in Ben Johnson," Woodson said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "You look at the Chicago Bears, and they're starting to get some rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. It's not flashy right now, but it's all about picking up first downs and moving the chains. That's what they're doing.

"They're having confidence in what Ben Johnson is putting down. When you have confidence, some good things start happening. A fumble from Jayden Daniels gives you the chance to win the game."

ADVERTISEMENT

As Woodson alluded to, the Bears improved to 3-2 on the season with their dramatic win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6, avenging their memorable loss in the nation's capital last year. The victory was their third in a row, putting them in a tie for the NFL's longest active win streak entering Sunday's slate of games.

NFC North best division in NFL? Bears poised for a breakout season?

Williams' progression has been at the center of the Bears' recent hot streak. He's thrown for 762 yards, six touchdowns and an interception with a 104.1 passer rating in Chicago's past three games, adding a rushing score to the mix. And he's been sacked only four times.

But Julian Edelman pointed to another factor of the Bears' offense that has helped unlock Williams and Chicago's unit.

"Caleb Williams, yes, he hasn't looked great great, but he's getting better and he's improved each week. D'Andre Swift goes for over 100 last week. I think that's what the Bears need," Edelman said. "If you look at Ben Johnson's offense, they always thrive when they've got a run game. … The more that Caleb gets to run this offense and learn operationally what goes down in a Ben Johnson offense, the more he's going to be able to place the ball where he wants to."

Swift has put up 313 yards of offense in Chicago's past three games. He's being used in a way Johnson deployed running back Jahmyr Gibbs during Johnson's tenure as Detroit's offensive coordinator. Other playmakers like receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore have had moments where they've shined during the win streak, too.

The Bears have a good chance to continue their winning streak on Sunday when they host the one-win Saints (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). However, despite Chicago's resurgence and the talented Lions and Vikings, Woodson sees another team as the King of the North.

"At the top of the division for me is the Green Bay Packers, led by Jordan Love, who's had a 73% completion percentage in the last three games," Woodson said. "He's found a new favorite target in Tucker Kraft. He's got a 157 passer rating when he's targeting this guy. The Green Bay Packers are at the top. Offense is rolling.

"That NFC North is one to be reckoned with."