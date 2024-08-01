National Football League
Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss at least 2 weeks with foot injury
National Football League

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss at least 2 weeks with foot injury

Published Aug. 1, 2024 4:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss at least the next two weeks because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot.

The injury was diagnosed following Wednesday's practice. Doctors expect that the fifth-year quarterback will be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert will spend two weeks in a walking boot followed by what the Chargers termed "a graduated return to play protocol."

It is the first significant injury during Jim Harbaugh's first training camp as Chargers coach. Harbaugh has made it a priority to slowly ramp up the intensity of practices in order to prevent soft tissue injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is another in a series of injuries for Herbert. In the past two seasons, Herbert has had bruised ribs, a torn labrum to his non-throwing shoulder and two broken fingers, including one on his throwing hand that caused him to miss the final four games last season.

Herbert had received plenty of praise from Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman during offseason workouts and training camp for his quickness in picking up the offense.

Easton Stick, who started four games last season, will get most of the snaps with the first team. Los Angeles also has Max Duggan and undrafted rookie Casey Bauman on the roster.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley headline NFL’s riskiest contracts this offseason

Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley headline NFL’s riskiest contracts this offseason

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes