National Football League
Chargers place WR Joshua Palmer on injured reserve with knee injury
National Football League

Chargers place WR Joshua Palmer on injured reserve with knee injury

Published Nov. 5, 2023 6:30 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Joshua Palmer on the injured reserve list Sunday due to a knee injury.

Palmer will miss at least four games, beginning Monday night against the New York Jets.

Palmer, second on the Chargers in receptions (23) and yards receiving (377), aggravated the injury during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Palmer started the last four games after Mike Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Palmer out of the lineup, first-round pick Quentin Johnston is expected to get more snaps. Johnston had five catches for 50 yards last week after being limited to one catch in the previous two games.

Los Angeles (3-4) also activated wide receiver Jalen Guyton from the physically unable to perform list.

Guyton has been out since Week 3 last season after suffering a knee injury. In 38 games for the Chargers, Guyton has six touchdowns and is averaging 16.8 yards per catch.

The Chargers also activated defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia from the PUP list and waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Packers have shown they can win — if Jordan Love gets help he was promised

Packers have shown they can win — if Jordan Love gets help he was promised

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes