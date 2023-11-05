National Football League Chargers place WR Joshua Palmer on injured reserve with knee injury Published Nov. 5, 2023 6:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Joshua Palmer on the injured reserve list Sunday due to a knee injury.

Palmer will miss at least four games, beginning Monday night against the New York Jets.

Palmer, second on the Chargers in receptions (23) and yards receiving (377), aggravated the injury during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Palmer started the last four games after Mike Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

With Palmer out of the lineup, first-round pick Quentin Johnston is expected to get more snaps. Johnston had five catches for 50 yards last week after being limited to one catch in the previous two games.

Los Angeles (3-4) also activated wide receiver Jalen Guyton from the physically unable to perform list.

Guyton has been out since Week 3 last season after suffering a knee injury. In 38 games for the Chargers, Guyton has six touchdowns and is averaging 16.8 yards per catch.

The Chargers also activated defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia from the PUP list and waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

