National Football League
Chargers LB Denzel Perryman Arrested on Weapons Charges, Remains in Jail
National Football League

Chargers LB Denzel Perryman Arrested on Weapons Charges, Remains in Jail

Published Aug. 2, 2025 2:32 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested on weapons charges during a traffic stop for vehicle code violations and remained in jail on Saturday, law enforcement officials said.

During the traffic stop on Friday evening, Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies discovered five firearms, including two assault weapons, in Perryman's vehicle, the agency said in a statement. Perryman, 32, was cooperative with deputies during the traffic stop, the report said.

Perryman was booked on felony charges and is being held without bond at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, according to the sheriff's department.

Agent Ron Butler confirmed that his client has not been released from jail.

Perryman is scheduled to appear at Inglewood Court on Tuesday, the sheriff's department said.

"We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information," the Chargers said in a statement.

Perryman, an 11-year NFL veteran, has also played for the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dallas Cowboys Superstar Micah Parsons Requests Trade

Dallas Cowboys Superstar Micah Parsons Requests Trade

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes