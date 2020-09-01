National Football League
Chargers' James Out for Season
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will miss the 2020 season after suffering a knee injury that will require surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's expanded on the report Tuesday morning, after James suffered the meniscus injury in Sunday's practice. 

Current and former players around the league responded to the news by sending their well wishes to James via Twitter, including Los Angeles Rams cornerback and 2-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey, who played at Florida State with James. 

James began last season on injured reserve with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot. He returned in Week 13 and started in the final 5 games of the 2019 season. The Chargers finished the year 5-11.

James' injuries come after he put together an outstanding rookie campaign in 2018, when he was a First Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler after recording 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 13 passes defended.

In terms of his knee injury, this isn't the first time the 24-year-old safety has dealt with a torn meniscus and cartilage damage in his knee.

As a sophomore at Florida State, James took the field in only 2 games after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee.

With James out, free agent safety Earl Thomas was thought to be an option for the Los Angeles, but Chargers' head coach Anthony Lynn ruled out the possibility on Monday.

There is reported interest in a reunion between Los Angeles and free safety Jahleel Addae, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Chargers open their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 13.

