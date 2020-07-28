National Football League Chargers Give Bosa Record Deal 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers signed defensive end Joey Bosa to a 5-year, $135 million contract extension on Tuesday, including $102 million in guaranteed dollars and $78 million due at signing.

Less than two weeks ago, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett broke the record for most guaranteed money for a defensive player when he signed a 5-year, $125 million contract extension with the Browns, $100 million of which is guaranteed.

But Garrett's record didn't last long.

Bosa passes not only Garrett, but Chicago Bears 5-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack for the highest annual salary for a defensive player in NFL history.

Bosa's Pro Bowl teammate, strong safety Derwin James, congratulated him on the new contract.

The Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, a 3-time Pro Bowler and 2-time First Team All-Pro selection, also weighed in on Bosa's massive deal.

The Chargers selected Bosa with the third pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and that season, he was named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, racking up 10.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble.

The next season, Bosa made his first Pro Bowl appearance after recording 12.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in his sophomore campaign.

In 2018, Bosa missed 9 games with a foot injury, but this past season, he returned to form, tallying 11.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble. He was selected to his second Pro Bowl at season's end.

Now that Bosa and Garrett have blown the doors off the market for defensive players, there are several other superstars on the defensive side of the ball that will now, presumably, see big contract numbers in the near future, including Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, the younger brother of Houston Texans superstar defensive end J.J. Watt.

T.J. Watt was drafted by Steelers with the 30th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2018 and 2019, and last season, he was named First Team All-Pro.

Also on that list is Bosa's younger brother, Nick Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Though an extension is still a ways away, Nick seems to be the same path as Joey. He was named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season and, like his brother, was named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.