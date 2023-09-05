Chandler Jones posts, then deletes that he doesn't want to play for Raiders coach and GM
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts on Tuesday that he no longer wanted to play for coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
Jones' agent, Ethan Lock, said he had no comment. An attempt to reach the Raiders for comment was unsuccessful.
The Raiders return to practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's season opener at Denver.
"It's a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what's right," Jones posted on Instagram.
It was unclear what timeframe Jones was referring to. He missed a stretch of recent practices because of an unspecified injury, but then returned last week.
Regardless, he posted he didn't "wanna play for the Raiders" if McDaniels and Ziegler were still in control.
He said he preferred that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham take over as the coach.
Those posts took a much different tone from what Jones wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, saying he "can't wait to play this year! Feelin great in practice!"
This isn't the first time this year a Raiders star player expressed displeasure at Raiders management.
Wide receiver Davante Adams told The Ringer in April that he and management "don't see eye to eye on what we think is best for us right now."
Adams, however, said in a news conference in May that he is completely onboard with the Raiders.
"At the end of the day, I'm a Raider and excited to be here," Adams said at the time. "I love my head coach, I love the general manager here and everybody from top to bottom."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
