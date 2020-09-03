National Football League Can the Chiefs Win Another Title? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're onto the Final 4 in the @NFLonFOX Ultimate Fan Bracket, and not a single No. 1 seed is left in the bracket.

And it looks like the Kansas City Chiefs might be poised to run it back, but this time, in a virtual way.

Here are a few highlights from the Elite 8:

No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 2 Atlanta Falcons

It was like a replay of the final six minutes of Super Bowl LIV, when Patrick Mahomes reeled off three consecutive touchdowns to lock up the title.

KC dominated the Atlanta Falcons in the Elite 8, winning by a jaw-dropping 54.6 percent margin.

The Falcons have a shot at avenging the tough loss on the gridiron on Dec. 27 in Chiefs Kingdom. However, it might pose just as tall of a task, as the Chiefs return 20 of their 22 Super Bowl-winning starters.

No. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers

Bills Mafia cannot be stopped.

Despite only one playoff appearance since 1999 and no playoff victories since 1995, Buffalo Fans continue to show up.

Now, onto a few of the featured matchups in the Final 4 (All odds provided by FOXBet):

No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs (-150) vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers (125)

We have a Super Bowl I rematch!

The Packers defeated the Chiefs, 35-10, but that was a long time ago. This time around, the Chiefs are coming off their second Super Bowl victory and riding the victory wave.

Not to mention, they just received their championship rings.

Can all that ice freeze out the competition?

No. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 5 New Orleans Saints

These two teams have met 11 times in their history. On the field, the Saints lead the series 7-4, and have won the last four meetings between the two teams.

Former Packers QB Brett Farve famously had to wear earplugs when playing in the SuperDome, but Bills fans are known for their WWE-styled celebrations.

Something has to give.

Odds to win it all:

Chiefs +150

Bills +250

Saints +250

Packers +400

