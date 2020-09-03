National Football League
National Football League

Can the Chiefs Win Another Title?

2 hours ago

We're onto the Final 4 in the @NFLonFOX Ultimate Fan Bracket, and not a single No. 1 seed is left in the bracket.

And it looks like the Kansas City Chiefs might be poised to run it back, but this time, in a virtual way.

Here are a few highlights from the Elite 8:

No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 2 Atlanta Falcons

It was like a replay of the final six minutes of Super Bowl LIV, when Patrick Mahomes reeled off three consecutive touchdowns to lock up the title. 

KC dominated the Atlanta Falcons in the Elite 8, winning by a jaw-dropping 54.6 percent margin.

The Falcons have a shot at avenging the tough loss on the gridiron on Dec. 27 in Chiefs Kingdom. However, it might pose just as tall of a task, as the Chiefs return 20 of their 22 Super Bowl-winning starters.

No. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers

Bills Mafia cannot be stopped.

Despite only one playoff appearance since 1999 and no playoff victories since 1995, Buffalo Fans continue to show up.

Now, onto a few of the featured matchups in the Final 4 (All odds provided by FOXBet):

No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs (-150) vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers (125)

We have a Super Bowl I rematch!

The Packers defeated the Chiefs, 35-10, but that was a long time ago. This time around, the Chiefs are coming off their second Super Bowl victory and riding the victory wave.

Not to mention, they just received their championship rings.

Can all that ice freeze out the competition?

No. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 5 New Orleans Saints

These two teams have met 11 times in their history. On the field, the Saints lead the series 7-4, and have won the last four meetings between the two teams. 

Former Packers QB Brett Farve famously had to wear earplugs when playing in the SuperDome, but Bills fans are known for their WWE-styled celebrations.

Something has to give.

Odds to win it all:

Chiefs +150

Bills +250

Saints +250

Packers +400

Make sure you head to @NFLonFOX on Twitter on Thursday evening to cast your vote in the Final 4!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Newton Named Starter in NE

Newton Named Starter in NE
Cam Newton has officially been named the starting QB for the Patriots, picking up the baton that Tom Brady left behind.
2 hours ago
National Football League

Tua Talks: Episode 8 – Pro Day Prep

Tua Talks: Episode 8 – Pro Day Prep
The final hurdle was showing teams he was healthy. Tua Tagovailoa, with the help of Trent Dilfer, did just that on April 9.
9 hours ago
National Football League

The Worst Sports Breakups

The Worst Sports Breakups
Brady and Belichick aren't the only recent messy split. Charlotte Wilder and Mark Titus discuss in "The People's Sports Podcast."
10 hours ago
National Football League

Time To Bet Against The Cowboys?

Time To Bet Against The Cowboys?
In his breakdown of how to bet the NFC East this season, Jason McIntyre explains why you should fade Dak & Co. in Dallas.
10 hours ago
National Football League

Tom Brady Gets Another Weapon

Tom Brady Gets Another Weapon
Despite reports that Leonard Fournette was interested in Brady's old team, the rich got richer in Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks