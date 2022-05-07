National Football League Can Minnesota Vikings revive a defense that struggled in 2021? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings weren't the same Vikings their fans had come to know and love last season — at least not defensively.

The problem? They couldn't figure out how to get themselves off the field.

Take a look at where they ranked in the NFL in certain key areas:

— Tied for 26th in yards per play allowed.

— 30th in first downs allowed.

— 28th in passing yards allowed.

— 22nd in passing TDs allowed.

— 26th in rushing yards allowed.

— 22nd in opponents' scoring percentage.

These across-the-board struggles are what ultimately led to the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer, who hung his hat on defense. It also led to a concerted effort to add help through the draft, particularly in the defensive backfield.

"In terms of addressing the team’s biggest need, few clubs more emphatically checked boxes in the 2022 NFL Draft than the Vikings," FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang wrote in his NFC North Draft Grades. "… The Vikings surrendered 34 touchdowns through the air a year ago while collecting just seven interceptions. That abysmal touchdown-to-interception ratio all but sealed defensive-minded head coach Mike Zimmer’s fate."

To address these needs, the Vikings nabbed Georgia safety Lewis Cine at No. 32 overall — this, after trading down from their perch at No. 13. They also grabbed Clemson corner Andrew Booth, whom Rang dubbed "a steal," at No. 42. There were other additions to the defense later in the draft, but these two are the key players, according to Rang.

Can Cine and Booth make an immediate impact? What do they bring to the table?

Looking first at Cine, the Vikings are receiving an aggressively downhill player and a ferocious hitter — he was once ejected for targeting vs. then-Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

He is also adept at stopping the running game, making him an interesting combo at safety with veteran Harrison Smith.

But he also has some areas to work on. According to analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, "Cine lacks range and instincts to play over the top and is better suited to split safety and down safety alignments. He can handle man coverage underneath but doesn't have the hips to swing and sway with talented receivers down the field."

When it comes to Booth, the Vikings are getting a corner with good size (6-0, 194), athleticism and upside.

While the Vikings grabbed Cine after trading down in the draft, they traded up to grab Booth at No. 42. There has even been some chatter that Booth, the seventh corner chosen, could be the steal of the draft.

Zierlein noted that Booth lacked starting experience and could be manipulated by route-running specialists on the next level.

But he also wrote: "Booth has the ball-tracking and play strength to find and maintain top-dog positioning through catch tries. … his ball-hawking instincts, burst to close and toughness in run support will be very appealing for zone teams looking for an upgrade at cornerback."

Time will tell if the Vikings' draft moves will help turn around a franchise that hasn't won the NFC North since 2017.

But at the very least, it looks like new head coach Kevin O'Connell has a couple of interesting new pieces to work with.

