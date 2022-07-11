National Football League Can Baker Mayfield turn it around in Carolina? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Baker Mayfield is done in Cleveland — but that doesn't mean the chatter out of Cleveland is done, too.

This past week, Jason Lloyd of "The Athletic" told the story of where it all went wrong for Baker and the Browns, and he gave the organization a large portion of the credit.

"Mayfield has valid complaints," Lloyd wrote. "The Browns were toxic for 20 years and cycled through four head coaches and four coordinators in his first three seasons, terrible instability for a franchise quarterback. He sparred with [Hue] Jackson after he was fired, and Mayfield was sabotaged by an unprepared and overwhelmed Freddie Kitchens, who was so horrifically inept at his job that he cost general manager John Dorsey his."

But Lloyd also zeroed in on the issues that Mayfield brought to the table, and a lot of it had to do with how he acted on days other than Sunday, in addition to his struggles on gameday.

"Yet his constant failures in fourth quarters and tight moments, dating back to his rookie year, made it evident the Browns needed to get better at the most important position to compete with the arms race of AFC quarterbacks," Lloyd wrote. "Mayfield always thought he was better than he was, and it repeatedly got him into trouble with terrible footwork and ill-advised throws at inopportune times."

Lloyd continued.

"Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature. His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach."

On Monday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd gave his take on the report, saying he believes that with a reset, and a new franchise in Carolina, it's time for Mayfield to adjust his approach to his coaching staff, his teammates and the media.

Baker Mayfield looks to change his narrative with Panthers Colin Cowherd discusses Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland and why now is the perfect time for him to reset, after rumors of immaturity spilled out of the Browns organization.

"Jameis Winston, Baker Mayfield, Jay Cutler, Drew Lock, Johnny Manziel — all talented enough to play in the NFL, all with major maturity issues," Cowherd said. "Sometimes, when you get the big job in the corner office, it's not what you say. It's what you don't say. You don't have to win every press conference.

"The three greatest athletes I've ever seen in my life at this quality are Derek Jeter with the Yankees, Eli Manning with the Giants and Tom Brady with the Patriots. They never turned down an interview, and they talked and talked and talked, and they never said anything. That is absolutely a skill."

Cowherd singled out a press conference back in October 2019 when Mayfield told a reporter "that's the dumbest question you could ask" before walking off.

"Passion and maturity can co-exist," Cowherd said. "Russell Wilson is passionate. Patrick Mahomes is passionate. Joe Burrow is passionate.

"I know it's unfair, but for quarterbacks, more than any position in any league in America, it's not just about your talent. Are you a grown-up?"

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.