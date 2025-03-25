National Football League Cam Ward's pro day puts debate to rest: He's the No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft Updated Mar. 27, 2025 11:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cam Ward has seemingly seized the No. 1 spot on draft boards around the league after impressing scouts with his spectacular quarterbacking talents this fall. The fifth-year senior cemented his spot with a dazzling pro day workout that showcased his superior arm talent and athleticism. Moreover, he displayed the confidence, swagger and leadership skills scouts covet in a QB1 in a league built on quarterback play.

Given the buzz circulating in scouting circles after Ward’s pro day at Miami this week, I thought this was the perfect time to take a long, hard look at the potential top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are my thoughts:

Strengths: Ward is a talented signal-caller with elite arm talent and an "alpha dog" mentality. The two-time transfer is an exceptional leader who has elevated three programs (Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami) with his tools, talent and tenacity. As the FBS all-time leader in passing touchdowns (158), Ward is a scoring machine with a knack for delivering big plays in crucial moments. He throws with power and precision, utilizing a 100-mile per hour fastball to squeeze passes into tight windows. In addition, Ward shows exceptional strength, balance, and body control to stand firm within a collapsing pocket.

The 6-foot-2, 219-pounder is an improvisational wizard with the arm strength to make various off-platform throws with pinpoint accuracy. With his magical moments far outweighing his miscues, Ward is a spectacular showman with a winning pedigree.

Weaknesses: Despite Ward’s sensational talent, the fifth-year senior plays with a gunslinger’s mentality that leads to costly miscues. Though his turnover totals are low for a four-year starter, his propensity to attempt "hero" throws could get him into trouble as a pro. Additionally, Ward’s over-reliance on his arm talent can lead to late throws as he waits for his primary receiver to shake open instead of making anticipatory throws into traffic. While his fastball routinely whizzes past second-level defenders, the speed and quickness of NFL defenders will pose a greater challenge. Given the impact of turnovers on the outcome of games, Ward’s gunslinger approach could prove costly in crucial moments.

Pro day report: Ward took advantage of the pro day at "The U" to showcase his talents in front of representatives from NFL 32 teams. Though the scripted workout is an open-book final exam, Ward passed the test with flying colors. He impressed scouts with an array of laser-like tosses that enabled evaluators to assess the zip, velocity and touch on his passes. In addition, the ultra-talented gunslinger displayed outstanding accuracy and ball placement by routinely hitting pass catchers with perfectly thrown passes that landed squarely in the strike zone.

Ward displayed polished footwork and mechanics, making rhythm throws on three and five step drops from under center and various "catch, rock and throw" passes from the shotgun. With most NFL teams featuring passing concepts from under center and shotgun formations, Ward’s quick feet, superb balance and body control should enable him to make a quick transition to the pro game.

As an off-platform thrower, Ward showed remarkable arm strength, drifting to his left, delivering cross-body throws, but his accuracy waned as he attempted to impress scouts with a series of razzle-dazzle tosses. Though his improvisational skills separate him from others in the class, the bulk of Ward’s misfires during the workout were on ill-advised fadeaway throws.

Overall, Ward dazzled in a 45-minute throwing exhibition that enables scouts and coaches to assess his spectacular talents as a gunslinger with "plus" arm talent and playmaking skills.

PERFECT FITS

Tennessee Titans: Brian Callahan’s experience working with a former No. 1 overall pick (Joe Burrow) should help him build an offense around Ward’s unique playmaking talents. As a mobile gunslinger with quick hands and natural "RPO" ball-handling skills, the Miami standout could enhance the running game utilizing flash fakes before firing quick passes to slot receivers and tight ends between the hashes. In addition, Ward’s deep ball prowess would force opponents to defend "go-balls" and post routes, leading to easy completions on crossing routes, digs, and comebacks at intermediate depth. With an established WR1 (Calvin Ridley) on the perimeter, the Titans can hit the ground running with a rookie quarterback under center.

Cleveland Browns: The return of Kevin Stefanski as the Browns’ offensive play caller should help the team regain its run-heavy/play-action passing game roots. Ward is a perfect fit as a deep ball specialist with the athleticism and arm talent to make pinpoint passes inside and outside the pocket. Given Stefanski’s desire to mix traditional drop-back passes with some new-school concepts, including "RPOs" and the WR screen game, Ward enables the Browns to expand their playbook to build an offense that can compete with the heavyweights within their division. While time will tell if Ward is an elite talent on par with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, the ultra-talented gunslinger would give Cleveland a fighting chance in a league governed by quarterback play.

New York Giants: If Brian Daboll can transform the G-Men into a playoff team with Daniel Jones, he could quickly have New York vying for a division crown with Ward under center. The creative play designer could build a playbook that features traditional drop-back passes and various movement-based concepts with the Miami standout installed as the trigger man. Additionally, Ward’s athleticism would enable Daboll to continue to utilize some of the designed quarterback runs that helped Jones during the playoff run. Given a more dynamic weapon to work with at quarterback, Daboll and Co. could save their jobs and rebuild a team ranked as one of the league’s biggest disappointments over the past few seasons.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

