Newton Makes Noise in NE Debut

The first NFL Sunday morning of 2020 is in the books.

Let's check out the major takeaways from Week 1's early slate of games:

1. Cam Newton is back in business

You can't show up to a game this clean and not get the job done.

In his debut for New England, Cam Newton broke the NFL record for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, now standing at 60 after rushing for two scores on Sunday.

Newton also completed 15-of-19 pass attempts for 155 yards to go along with those two rushing scores.

Could Newton have had a better start in replacing the great Tom Brady in NE?

Things will get significantly tougher for Newton and the Patriots next week when they travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

2. Ravens are already rolling

The Ravens, who were an AFC-best 14-2 last season, dominated the Browns from beginning to end, securing 38-6 season-opening win.

Most importantly for Baltimore, Lamar Jackson is back and doing Lamar Jackon things already.

The reigning NFL MVP completed 20-of-25 passes for 275 yards and 3 TDs, finishing with a near-perfect passer rating of 152.1. He also ran for a team-leading 45 yards on 7 carries.

For Cleveland, it became the 16th consecutive season that the Browns have opened with a loss, and the 32-point defeat marks the worst for Cleveland since 2015.

3. NFC North does battle

The Minnesota defense was doing its job early on Sunday, holding Aaron Rodgers and his offense to two field goals during Green Bay's first three red zone trips.

But then, the Packers' special teams unit got things rolling, securing a safety early in the second quarter, and from there, Rodgers & Co. opened things up against their NFC North rival.

Green Bay scored 19 unanswered in the second quarter en route to a 43-34 win over the Vikings, and Rodgers looked like a version of his past self in the victory.

Shannon Sharpe made sure to point out that one of his favorite QBs was not quite finished.

Part of Rodgers' big day was due in large part to the play of 3-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears faced off in a second NFC North battle, that came down to a catch that wasn't.

With the Bears leading 27-23, Detroit had the ball, 2nd and 10, at Chicago's 16-yard line with 11 seconds to go. Lions QB Matthew Stafford threw a dart to rookie running back D'Andre Swift in the endzone.

Swift, however, was not able to hold on and give the Lions the lead late.

Tough way to lose for Detroit and the rookie Swift.

