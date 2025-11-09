Caleb Williams Hails Bears' Resilience After Leading Another Comeback Win

After leading another late comeback in Sunday's win, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams didn't hide his pride in his team's resilience against the New York Giants.

Williams led two touchdown drives in the 24-20 win with less than seven minutes in the game, finishing one with his arm and the other with his legs for the go-ahead score. It may not have been pretty, but the second-year QB liked the Bears' ability to play ugly.

"I think it's what coach built for us," Williams told FOX's Pam Oliver. "I think it's that full 60-minute football that we talk about to ourselves in that locker room. I think it's just us and our determination that we won't go out without a fight."

Chicago's first season with head coach Ben Johnson has been a mixed bag, though back-to-back come-from-behind wins speak to the team's evolving identity. For Williams and Co., finding a way Sunday to outscore their output through three quarters (13) in the fourth alone could be a real sign of growth.

Of course, the 2-8 Giants aren't exactly a contender, but improving to 6-3—with Williams shining again after leading last week's wild comeback win vs. the Bengals—is an outcome the Bears will take any day.

Still, the game was yet another where Chicago played from behind, which Williams made mention of, saying they've "got to find ways to win the game a little earlier."

Caleb Williams rushes for 17-yard game-winning TD, sealing Bears win over Giants | NFL Highlights

After pulling off a needed Week 10 win, Williams and the Bears' next opportunity to take another step forward will come in a crucial NFC North clash with the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on the road next Sunday.