Texans QB C.J. Stroud Exits Game vs. Broncos After Massive Hit While Sliding

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud exited the Texans' Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday after hitting his head hard on the ground at the end of a run in the second quarter. He is being evaluated for a concussion.

On a 6-yard scramble, Stroud was hit on the shoulder near the end of his slide by Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, and the back of Stroud's head violently bounced off the ground.

Abrams-Draine was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness, but the play was reviewed and the call was overturned when officials said he didn’t make contact with Stroud's head or neck.

Stroud remained on the ground for a few minutes while he was tended to by the medical staff. He eventually got up and walked to the sideline and entered the medical tent.

He then walked to the locker room and the team said he was being evaluated for a concussion and his return was questionable.

Houston punted on fourth-and-2. Davis Mills took over at quarterback.

Before exiting the game, Stroud was 6-for-10 for 79 yards, and he had two scrambles for 12 yards. He was coming off a stellar performance in a win over the San Francisco 49ers last week, when he went 30-for-39 for 318 passing yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.