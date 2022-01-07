National Football League NFL By The Numbers: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles jumpstart Week 18 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final weekend of the NFL 's inaugural 18-week regular season is here, beginning with two big matchups on Saturday.

Here are the numbers that define the Week 18 slate.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-5) at DENVER BRONCOS (7-9)

4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: The Chiefs have won 12 straight matchups against the Broncos dating back to 2015. That is the longest winning streak against a single opponent in Chiefs franchise history and is tied for the longest active winning streak in the NFL against a single opponent (Patriots and Eagles have won 12 straight games against the Jets).

12: Patrick Mahomes is 12-0 in 12 career road starts against AFC West opponents, tied with Peyton Manning (12 straight wins from 2010-2015) for the second-longest winning streak in road divisional games since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger. The longest winning streak belongs to Joe Montana with 20 wins from 1984-1993.

1: Mahomes needs only one passing touchdown to become just the second QB in Chiefs franchise history to throw 150-plus passing TDs, trailing only Len Dawson (237 passing touchdowns between 1962-1975).

4: With a win, the Chiefs would become the only team to win 12-plus games in each of the past four seasons.

50: With a win, Mahomes would reach 50 regular-season wins in only 63 career starts, making him the third-fastest QB to reach 50 wins behind Ken Stabler and Daryle Lamonica (both 62 starts).

250: With a win, Andy Reid would become the fifth head coach in NFL history to win 250 games (regular season and playoffs), joining Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick and Tom Landry. Reid has 232 regular-season wins and 17 playoff wins entering Week 18.

30: The Chiefs have scored 30-plus points in four straight games.

28: Travis Kelce needs 28 receiving yards to become the sixth tight end in NFL history to record 9,000-plus career receiving yards, joining Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates, Shannon Sharpe and Rob Gronkowski.

110: Tyreek Hill's 110 receptions this season are the most in a single season in Chiefs franchise history.

18.4: The Broncos rank third in scoring defense, allowing 18.4 PPG.

0-5: Including postseason games, the Broncos are 0-5 in their past five Saturday games (dating back to 2011) and are 1-8 in their past nine divisional games.

13: The Broncos are scoring 16.6 PPG over their past five games and have been held to 13 points or fewer in four of their past five games (going 1-4 in that time span).

6: The Broncos have now missed the playoffs in six straight seasons, their longest postseason drought since missing the playoffs in each of their first seven seasons in the NFL (1970-1976).

DALLAS COWBOYS (11-5) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-7)

8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: The Cowboys have won their past two matchups against the Eagles, with each victory coming by 20 points. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 41-21 in Week 3 of this season and defeated Philly 37-17 in Week 16 of the 2020 season.

5-0: The Cowboys are the only team unbeaten in divisional games this season at 5-0 and are 6-1 in their past seven road games.

29.9: The Cowboys lead the NFL in scoring offense with 29.9 PPG. The last time Dallas finished a season as the No. 1 scoring offense was 1980.

479: The Cowboys have scored 479 points this season, tied for the most single-season points scored in franchise history (1983).

20: Micah Parsons has 20 tackles for loss this season, tied with T.J. Watt for the most in the NFL. That is the most by a rookie since Lavonte David's 20 TFL in 2012.

1.5: Parsons needs 1.5 sacks to tie or 2.0 sacks to pass Jevon Kearse (14.5 sacks in 1999) for the most sacks by a rookie in NFL history.

32: Dak Prescott has thrown a career-high 32 passing touchdowns this season, the most by a Cowboys QB since 2014 (Tony Romo, 34).

1: Trevon Diggs needs one more interception to pass Everson Walls (1981) for the most INTs in a single season in Cowboys franchise history with 12.

160.4: The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing with 160.4 YPG. Jalen Hurts leads all QBs in rushing this season with 784 yards, good for the second-most rushing yards in a season by an Eagles QB since Randall Cunningham's 942 rushing yards in 1990.

4: The Eagles have now won four straight games. They have not won five straight since 2017 when they went on to win nine straight.

14.8: The Eagles are allowing only 14.8 PPG over their past five games and have held each of their past five opponents to 18 points or fewer.

4: The Eagles have clinched a playoff berth, their fourth playoff appearance in the past five seasons.

875: DeVonta Smith has 875 receiving yards this season, the second-most by a rookie in Eagles franchise history behind DeSean Jackson (912 receiving yards in 2008).

