'Bills Mafia' Wins Ultimate Fan Bracket

3 hours ago

The Bills Mafia has carried its beloved team to its most high-profile victory in years. 

Over 84,000 fans voted in the finals of the FOX Sports NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket, and Buffalo edged out the Green Bay Packers by reeling in 52.8% of the vote compared to 47.2% for the Cheeseheads. 

And with the win, Bills fans have one more poll in which they need make their voices heard.

Over the past two weeks, Bills Mafia has made its presence felt in the Fan Bracket, despite being a 6-seed. 

Buffalo took down third-seeded San Francisco in the first round, division rival and 7-seed Miami in the Sweet 16, top-seeded Pittsburgh in the Elite 8, and fifth-seeded New Orleans in the Final 4. 

On the other side of the bracket, 3-seed Green Bay knocked off 6-seed Washington, 2-seed Denver, 5-seed Minnesota and 4-seed Kansas City en route to the finals.

There, the Packers fell to the Bills – and now, the Buffalo franchise is looking to honor its fans in a special way.

The Bills kick off the 2020 season against the New York Jets in Week 1. 

