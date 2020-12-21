Buffalo Bills The NFL's Best Fans Get Their Prize 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Buffalo Bills fans have much to celebrate! It could be the fact that they clinched the AFC East (11-3), their quarterback Josh Allen broke even more franchise records, or that their Bills Mafia "trophy" finally arrived in Foxborough.

Prior to the start of the 2020 football season, Bills Mafia was crowned the best fan base in the NFL by FOX Sports.

But don't take our word for it — Bills Mafia earned the honor from the field of 32 NFL teams in the "Ultimate Fan Bracket", a Twitter poll voted on by fans.

In the championship round that featured over 84,000 votes, Buffalo edged out the Green Bay Packers by reeling in 52.8% of the vote compared to 47.2% for the Cheeseheads.

Upon claiming the title, Bills Mafia won the right to place a billboard proclaiming their superiority in any other NFL locale, and the fanbase settled on New England.

The billboard was put up on prime real estate, along the route to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, to rub it right in Patriots fans' faces.

And how timely it is, as not only was New England eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday for the first time since 2008, but Buffalo heads to Foxborough to take on the Patriots Dec. 28.

The Bills are even favored by a touchdown in the matchup, according to FOX Bet.

If you're a member of Bills Mafia – or just really dislike the Patriots – make sure to check the billboard out.

If you like it enough, snap a photo, tag @NFLonFOX and use the hashtag #FOXFanBracket for a chance to be featured on our social media.

For inspiration, here are some fans reveling in the moment.

Get more from Buffalo Bills Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.