Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

The NFL's Best Fans Get Their Prize

2 hours ago

Buffalo Bills fans have much to celebrate! It could be the fact that they clinched the AFC East (11-3), their quarterback Josh Allen broke even more franchise records, or that their Bills Mafia "trophy" finally arrived in Foxborough.

Prior to the start of the 2020 football season, Bills Mafia was crowned the best fan base in the NFL by FOX Sports.

But don't take our word for it — Bills Mafia earned the honor from the field of 32 NFL teams in the "Ultimate Fan Bracket", a Twitter poll voted on by fans.

In the championship round that featured over 84,000 votes, Buffalo edged out the Green Bay Packers by reeling in 52.8% of the vote compared to 47.2% for the Cheeseheads.

Upon claiming the title, Bills Mafia won the right to place a billboard proclaiming their superiority in any other NFL locale, and the fanbase settled on New England.

The billboard was put up on prime real estate, along the route to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, to rub it right in Patriots fans' faces.

And how timely it is, as not only was New England eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday for the first time since 2008, but Buffalo heads to Foxborough to take on the Patriots Dec. 28.

The Bills are even favored by a touchdown in the matchup, according to FOX Bet

If you're a member of Bills Mafia – or just really dislike the Patriots – make sure to check the billboard out.

If you like it enough, snap a photo, tag @NFLonFOX and use the hashtag #FOXFanBracket for a chance to be featured on our social media.

For inspiration, here are some fans reveling in the moment.

Get more from Buffalo Bills Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Bills Mafia Parties Like It’s 1995

Bills Mafia Parties Like It’s 1995
Buffalo will host a playoff game this season, and Charlotte Wilder says no fan base in the NFL deserves its success more.
13 hours ago
Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen Leads Bills Back To Promised Land

Josh Allen Leads Bills Back To Promised Land
The last time the Bills won the AFC East, their star QB wasn't even born yet. That changed Saturday, as Allen made history.
2 days ago
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 15

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 15
After back-to-back winning weeks, Colin is feeling good. Check out his top five wagers in NFL Week 15.
3 days ago
National Football League

Fade Route

Fade Route
The Bills are the darlings of the AFC. Jalen Hurts has opened eyes. That's why Geoff Schwartz sees value in betting against both in Week 15.
4 days ago
National Football League

Colin & Nick's High-Stakes Playoff Bet

Colin & Nick's High-Stakes Playoff Bet
They can both be hot dogs. But only one will wind up doused in mustard and ketchup based on how the NFL playoffs shake out.
4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks