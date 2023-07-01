National Football League
Budda Baker will report to Arizona Cardinals camp despite trade request
Published Jul. 1, 2023 12:42 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker plans to attend training camp in July despite having requested a trade back in April, the NFL Network reported on Friday.

Reporter Mike Garafolo, citing Baker's agent David Mulugheta, said that Baker is hoping for a fair contract and is not asking to be the NFL's "highest-paid safety." Rather, Baker is seeking an extension that shows the team views him as a "long-term part of their future plans."

Baker, a five-time Pro Bowler, signed a four-year, $59 million deal in 2020 and is under contract through the 2024 season. The two remaining years of the deal do not include any guaranteed salary. His base salary for the 2023 season is just over $13 million, which ranks fourth among NFL safeties. Denver's Justin Simmons tops the list with a $14.4 million base salary for 2023.

Baker enters the 2023 season with the best defensive grade of any Cardinals defender (73.7), according to PFF. 

Through six NFL seasons, Baker has compiled seven interceptions and 7.5 sacks. He has averaged 108 total tackles per season.

