Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a day away, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his five favorite picks ahead of the action.

Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 3 on Friday's " The Herd ."

Here are Cowherd's predictions, along with odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet .

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders (+6.5)

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Commanders +6.5 (Commanders win 27-26).

Cowherd's thoughts: "I like Philly, but (I'm) not giving the Commanders 6.5 at home in a division rivalry. I'm taking Washington here. Carson Wentz revenge game. He's played great — back-to-back 300-plus passing yard games. He's got nice wideouts. I like Washington. This season Carson Wentz has been excellent. He's tied for first in passing touchdowns, sixth in passer rating. The Eagles are coming off a short week. Their defense gave up 35 (points) to the Lions. I think you can move the ball on Philadelphia. They come back down to earth a little. I like them big picture, but 6.5 points to Washington? I'm calling for the upset."

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers (-7)

4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Jaguars +7 (Jaguars win 27-23).

Cowherd's thoughts: "How about another upset? I'm going to take the Jaguars +7. Their defense is top 10 in scoring, top 10 in total defense and takeaways. They'll put pressure on whoever the quarterback is for the Chargers. Trevor Lawrence finally found the right coach in Year 2. He's playing great football, getting rid of (the ball) quicker, and Justin Herbert has a fractured cartilage in his ribs. … Day-to-day, may not play. Their center Corey Linsley, a Pro-Bowler, knee — may not play. Keenan Allen, not 100 percent. J.C. Jackson, the corner, not 100 percent. Trey Pipkins, offensive lineman, not at 100 percent. The banged-up Chargers, they may just rest Justin Herbert. It's not a divisional game."

Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks (-1.5)

4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Falcons +1.5 (Falcons win 27-23).

Cowherd's thoughts: "One of my favorite bets of the week. Like it? I love it. … They have two losses by a total of five points. Marcus Mariota has always been good, he just can't stay healthy. He [has] been excellent so far. They're 5-2 dating back to last year when they face teams under .500. They can't beat the good teams. They beat the bad teams though, and Seattle [is] a bad team. Drake London [has] been spectacular. Mariota — he's one of three quarterbacks with (at least) 400 passing yards and 75 rushing yards this year. Lamar [Jackson] and Jalen Hurts are the others. Seahawks offense? They can't run the football. Geno Smith is 14-22 in his career. This is my favorite bet on the board."

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5)

4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Buccaneers -1.5 (Buccaneers win 28-21).

Cowherd's thoughts: "Keep your eye on this line. … I'm gonna take the Bucs. … It's their home debut. By the way, their defense forced five turnovers in the second half against the Saints, and their defense is absolutely healthy and on fire, and Todd Bowles is a great defensive coach. The Packers have lost four of five road games. … Green Bay's defense looks good on paper, but it's young in spots and not quite gelling."

San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos (+1.5)

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: 49ers -1.5 (49ers win 24-21).

Cowherd's thoughts: "Jimmy [Garoppolo] came in last week for Trey Lance. He looked good. Passer rating over 100, two TDs, no picks. I know you don't like him, but he distributes the ball to their playmakers. On Sunday Night Football, he's played six times — he's won four of them and his passer rating is 105. Their offense in San Francisco [is] out-rushing their opponents by 230 yards this year, and their defense has been absolutely fantastic. The Broncos can't score in the red zone because Russell Wilson doesn't run around anymore. They're 0-6 in red-zone scoring opportunities, and they're the only team in the league with 100-plus penalty yards per game — and they're burning timeouts, and situationally they're a mess. I think San Francisco has the second-best roster in the league to Buffalo. Pains me to say it, but I can't wait to watch it."

