Bucs add former Bills WR Cole Beasley after Mike Evans suspension
36 mins ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are adding a veteran wide receiver as they gear up to host the Green Bay Packers without star wideout Mike Evans.

The Bucs are reportedly bringing on former Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley. NFL Network reported on Tuesday morning that Tampa Bay is signing Beasley to its practice squad with the intention of elevating him to the active roster.

Beasley, 33, totaled 82 receptions, 693 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown with the Bills last season. Across his 10-year NFL career, Beasley has averaged 55 receptions, 570.9 receiving yards and 3.4 receiving touchdowns per season.

Evans was suspended one game due to his fight with defensive back Marshon Lattimore in Tampa Bay's Week 2 victory at the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers could also be without receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee).

With Beasley presumably in the fold, the Buccaneers' wide receiving corps will feature the veteran Beasley, Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman.

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Buccaneers signing Cole Beasley and breaks down how much he will help Tom Brady and the team's offense.

While he's not wowed by the move, Shannon Sharpe, co-host of "Undisputed," sees Beasley as a respectable depth move for the Buccaneers.

"They need bodies," Sharpe said of the Buccaneers. "Mike Evans [is] suspended a game. They're not going to have Godwin. They do believe they're going to get Godwin sometime in the near future, they just don't know when. Julio, we don't know the extent of that injury, so we don't know how long [he'll be out]. You're kind of running out of receiver bodies, Skip. You got Russell Gage. You got Perriman. You got Scotty Miller. You probably got one other receiver."

The Buccaneers are averaging 19.5 points per game this season. Quarterback Tom Brady has 402 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception and an 82.8 quarterback rating, completing 59% of his passes.

