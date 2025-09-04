National Football League NFL Top-10 Rankings: Eagles Start Where They Left Off, With Packers, Bills Lurking Updated Sep. 8, 2025 9:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Following a long offseason of change, you're never sure what you're going to get from Week 1. The defending Super Bowl champs, however, held their ground with a gritty victory over the Cowboys. Meanwhile, the Packers, buoyed by Micah Parsons' debut, served notice with a dominant win over the Lions. The Chargers indicated they're a legit contender by taking down the Chiefs in Brazil. And late Sunday night, Josh Allen put on his cape for the Bills, once again proving that we can never count out Buffalo.

Let's rank the top-10 NFL teams after some thrilling Week 1 action.

Jalen Hurts silenced the naysayers with a stellar Week 1 performance against the Cowboys that showcased his running prowess, particularly in the red zone. With the Super Bowl MVP picking up the slack for Saquon Barkley, the Eagles continue to roll over divisional opponents.

The Micah Parsons’ trade has pushed the Packers into title contention. Though the All-Pro defender is limited due to injury, his disruptive presence ignites a turnover-obsessed defense that attacks the ball at every turn.

The pesky Bills found a way to snatch a victory over the Ravens from the jaws of defeat. Josh Allen’s heroics make it impossible to write off the Bills as a title contender when he can put on the cape at any point to save the day.

Jim Harbaugh has quickly built an NFL heavyweight in Los Angeles with all of the requisite pieces (franchise quarterback, potent running game and a stingy defense) to compete at the highest level. After knocking off a bitter division rival in Brazil, the rest of the league should pay closer attention to Bolts as a legit contender.

Jayden Daniels is already making a compelling case for MVP honors. Whether through his individual accomplishment or the team’s success, the second-year pro has the Commanders taking care of business like a perennial contender.

Sean McVay’s squad is uniquely equipped to win shootouts or grind-it-out contests due to a versatile roster comprised of tough, hard-nosed players on both sides of the ball. With the head coach willing to win with or without style points, the Rams are built for the playoff grind.

Despite a dominant performance for 58 minutes against the Bills, the Ravens are winless heading into Week 2. Baltimore's penchant for self-inflicted errors at pivotal moments makes it hard to tout John Harbaugh’s squad as a Super Bowl front-runner.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Broncos notched their first win of the season behind a solid effort by their stingy defense and Bo Nix & Co. Though the Broncos will need to play better to knock off the league’s elite, the win over the Titans will make it easier for Sean Payton to make the necessary corrections to improve the team.

A surprising early-season loss drops the defending AFC champs down the charts, but Patrick Mahomes & Co. remain a top-10 team.

Todd Bowles’ squad doesn’t get enough credit for its efforts despite winning four straight divisional crowns. That might change in 2025 with Baker Mayfield directing an efficient offense with a plethora of crafty pass-catchers dominating on the perimeter.

