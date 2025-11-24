Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Facing Possible Absence After Shoulder Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit a major detour on their way to another division title. If Baker Mayfield is out an extended period with a shoulder injury, a playoff spot is in jeopardy for a team that opened the season 6-2.

The Buccaneers (6-5) were overmatched by the Los Angeles Rams in a 34-7 loss made worse by Mayfield’s injury. Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback might have a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. Mayfield is scheduled for an MRI to determine the extent of the damage, so his status for this week’s game against Arizona on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) is unknown. Teddy Bridgewater, who played the second half against Los Angeles, would start if Mayfield can’t go.

"It’s a big loss because of the way he’s been playing and carrying us the past few weeks — and even last year," Bowles said. "At the same time, we all have confidence in Teddy. We know what he can do, and we know what kind of confidence level he brings, too. It’s a different kind of energy, but yet energy that we all feed off of and expect."

Three consecutive losses to the Rams, Bills and Patriots have Tampa Bay reeling. The Buccaneers are tied with the Panthers for first place in the NFC South, pending Carolina’s game at San Francisco on Monday night.

The two teams will meet in Week 16 and the final weekend of the regular season. The Bucs have struggled against winning teams since defeating the Seahawks (8-3) and 49ers (7-4) in consecutive games.

"We understand that most of us have been here the last two years and understand where we are and understand what we’ve got to do going forward," Bowles said. "Everything is right in front of us, but we definitely have to correct a lot of things. It’s definitely in the locker room with us — coaches and players. We’re our problem, but we’re also our solution."

They’ve won the NFC South four consecutive seasons but have lost at home in the playoffs three times, including twice in the wild-card round.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

