Buccaneers DT Vita Vea Requests Trade Following Stalled Extension Talks

So much for a quiet start to camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Extension talks between Vita Vea and the franchise have officially hit a wall and the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle is now requesting a trade out of Tampa Bay, ESPN first reported and confirmed by our Greg Auman. Vea plans to be in attendance when Buccaneers' veterans report for camp on Tuesday, though, meaning he won't hold out, Auman added.

Vea is entering the final year of the four-year, $73 million extension he signed in 2022. According to his agent, Collin Roberts , the trade request follows unsuccessful negotiations between Vea and the Buccaneers front office on a new deal.

Vea has done nothing but impress since being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Not only is he one of the league’s most dominant interior defensive linemen and a two-time Pro Bowler, but he also played a major role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV run. Since taking over as a full-time starter in 2019, his presence in the interior has consistently produced one of the league’s premier run defenses.

The Buccaneers posted three straight top-three finishes in total defense from 2019-21. They returned to being a top-five defense in 2023, thanks to players like Vea. During that stretch, the 347-pound Vea led a defensive front that allowed 92.58 rushing yards per game. Through eight seasons with the Buccaneers, Vea has logged 256 total tackles (154 solo), 35 sacks, and three forced fumbles across 112 regular-season games.

It remains unclear if a reconciliation is possible or if an extension can be reached. If not, Vea could be one of the best defensive tackles to switch teams since the New York Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.