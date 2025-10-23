Buccaneers Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater Misses Practice With Teeth Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has missed practice two days in a row while dealing with an unusual teeth injury.
He most recently sat out of Wednesday's walkthrough practice, according to the Bucs' official site. It has not yet been reported exactly how or when Bridgewater sustained the injury. Nonetheless, it has put his Week 8 status in jeopardy.
Bridgewater served as Tampa Bay's backup quarterback for Monday's 24-9 loss to Detroit after overcoming an illness. He'll have two more chances to return to practice ahead of the Buccaneers' NFC South tilt against New Orleans on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
The Bucs (5-2) are fighting to keep hold of the best record in the NFC and are already dealing with a slew of injuries on the offensive side. Wide receiver Mike Evans is out after breaking his collarbone in Week 7 against the Lions. Running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) and wideout Chris Godwin (leg) have been ruled out for Week 8.
Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield popped up with a knee injury earlier this week before returning to be a full participant in Thursday's practice. That said, Bridgewater's status is worth monitoring this week.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Which Teams Are Most Likely to Buy? Latest Intel From Execs
QB Stock Market Week 8: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Bo Nix Is Captain Comeback
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Another New No. 1; Rams and Colts Continue Rise
-
2025 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back 49ers at Texans, Steelers to Cover
2025 NFL Odds Week 8: Lines, Spreads for all 13 Games
NFL Week 8 Betting Report: 'Revenge Factor' Affecting Eagles-Giants Action
-
2025 NFL Week 8 Buzz: McLaurin, Samuel Return to Commanders Practice, Daniels Out
Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald Lead Pack for 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Out; Marcus Mariota To Start vs. Chiefs
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Which Teams Are Most Likely to Buy? Latest Intel From Execs
QB Stock Market Week 8: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Bo Nix Is Captain Comeback
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Another New No. 1; Rams and Colts Continue Rise
-
2025 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back 49ers at Texans, Steelers to Cover
2025 NFL Odds Week 8: Lines, Spreads for all 13 Games
NFL Week 8 Betting Report: 'Revenge Factor' Affecting Eagles-Giants Action
-
2025 NFL Week 8 Buzz: McLaurin, Samuel Return to Commanders Practice, Daniels Out
Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald Lead Pack for 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Out; Marcus Mariota To Start vs. Chiefs