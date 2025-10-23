National Football League
Buccaneers Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater Misses Practice With Teeth Injury
Buccaneers Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater Misses Practice With Teeth Injury

Published Oct. 23, 2025 5:46 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has missed practice two days in a row while dealing with an unusual teeth injury. 

He most recently sat out of Wednesday's walkthrough practice, according to the Bucs' official site. It has not yet been reported exactly how or when Bridgewater sustained the injury. Nonetheless, it has put his Week 8 status in jeopardy.

Bridgewater served as Tampa Bay's backup quarterback for Monday's 24-9 loss to Detroit after overcoming an illness. He'll have two more chances to return to practice ahead of the Buccaneers' NFC South tilt against New Orleans on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

The Bucs (5-2) are fighting to keep hold of the best record in the NFC and are already dealing with a slew of injuries on the offensive side. Wide receiver Mike Evans is out after breaking his collarbone in Week 7 against the Lions. Running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) and wideout Chris Godwin (leg) have been ruled out for Week 8.

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield popped up with a knee injury earlier this week before returning to be a full participant in Thursday's practice. That said, Bridgewater's status is worth monitoring this week.

