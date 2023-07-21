Bryce Young, Panthers reportedly agree to fully guaranteed 4-year, $38M deal
The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday.
A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the terms publicly.
The deal comes just four days before the Panthers are to report to training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina. All of Carolina’s draft picks are now under contract heading to camp.
The Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears from the ninth spot to get Young, giving them a potential long-term solution at quarterback — a position where they have struggled to find stability for years.
The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 for Alabama, where he was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He finished second in school history with 8,356 career yards passing and 80 touchdowns.
He took over first-team reps in OTAs and is tracking to be the team's Week 1 starter.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Former Steelers, Bucs WR Antonio Brown faces new lawsuits in Florida
NFL owners unanimously approve $6.05 billion sale of Washington Commanders
Chargers' Austin Ekeler, top-tier RBs band together to fight for their worth
-
How Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is changing his style to get most out of new team
Madden 99 Club: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes earns top honor
Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for driving 140 in 55 mph zone
-
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs on his 87 Madden rating: 'Throw game away'
Packers training camp preview: What will Jordan Love, Green Bay's offense look like?
This Patriots rookie is showing why Bill Belichick reached in the draft
-
Former Steelers, Bucs WR Antonio Brown faces new lawsuits in Florida
NFL owners unanimously approve $6.05 billion sale of Washington Commanders
Chargers' Austin Ekeler, top-tier RBs band together to fight for their worth
-
How Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is changing his style to get most out of new team
Madden 99 Club: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes earns top honor
Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for driving 140 in 55 mph zone
-
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs on his 87 Madden rating: 'Throw game away'
Packers training camp preview: What will Jordan Love, Green Bay's offense look like?
This Patriots rookie is showing why Bill Belichick reached in the draft